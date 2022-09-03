Three TEC Students Will Design a Mobility Solution for Residents Of Turrialba

Three students from the Technological Institute of Costa Rica (TEC) have the opportunity to develop a technology-based mobility solution for the community of Turrialba.

They are Lorenzo Solano who is a student of Business Administration, Minor Serrano who is studying Industrial Maintenance Engineering and Elías Arce, a student of the Computer Engineering career. They were selected to develop their “Give me a Ride” proposal in the second edition of the Purdy Mobility Challenge.

Making a positive impact

“We want to impact the way people in Turrialba move to and from their homes to make it a more agile, economical and efficient process. In this initiative we saw the opportunity to work as a team to innovate, in such a way that we contribute to improving the quality of life of Costa Ricans,” said Lorenzo Solano, a member of the participating team.

Currently, the initiative is in its research and data collection stage where they analyze issues such as the behavior or mobility habits of people, as well as the stress points in the transportation system in the area.

Using technology as an ally

Based on all the information that is extracted in this phase, the winning team will propose a solution based on the identified needs, using technology as an ally in the process to offer a final product that has an innovation component.

Through this project they seek to improve the quality of life of the people who live in Turrialba through a comprehensive solution that allows them to move from one point to another in a safe, efficient and agile way. “Without a doubt, we believe that it is an innovative idea that will have a very positive impact on this community.

Through this contest Grupo Purdy seeks to promote innovation and entrepreneurship projects that promote the development of sustainable mobility solutions and in alliance with different actors.

Accompaniment

As part of the Purdy Mobility Challenge throughout the process, students receive guidance and support from Grupo Purdy, as well as from the TEC Emprende Lab. In addition, they participate in pitch training and defense of results, Buyer Persona, Customer Journey, pain points and tools to build a mockup.

Likewise, at this stage, university students have received support from the mUEve Project and the State of the Nation program through supplies and materials that have allowed them to propose and direct research to offer the final product.

“Today we are working with the population of Turrialba, but we are sure that this can be a replicable model in other cantons of the country,” said Acuña. The student team will continue working in the coming months to present the mobility solution before the end of the year.