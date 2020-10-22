More
    Playa Carrillo a Beautiful Tropical Paradise for You

    Paradise in your hands

    By TCRN STAFF
    Carrillo Beach. This beautiful beach is located on the Pacific Ocean in North Costa Rica, very close to Playa Sámara, about 50 km from the city of Tamarindo. Ideal place for adventure tourism, enjoying beautiful beaches, surfing, visiting virgin places where you can only get there by 4X4 trucks or hiking through spectacular places. Passable throughout the year.

    Awarded for its conservation and protection of the ‘Ecological Blue Flag’ that certifies the high environmental and safety standards it meets.

    The Tropical Paradise Location

    Located on the Nicoya Peninsula, it is full of palm trees and white sand. Puerto Carrillo or Playa Carrillo is a small coastal town that belongs to the province of Guanacaste on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica. It constitutes the third district of the canton of Hojancha and is located about 5 km from Playa Sámara.

    The city of Puerto Carrillo

    Puerto Carrillo is the main town associated with the beach in this district.

    The population is around 1800, making it more of a village.

    The city is known for its relaxed atmosphere and is considered a good vacation spot even for Costa Ricans, especially during the holiday period.

    The city generally focuses on visitor services and supplies. You can find everything you need for a pleasant vacation in Carrillo, including:

    • Restaurants.
    • Hotels and vocational rentals.
    • Yoga and surf tours.
    • Excursions and camps.
    • Dolphin and whale watching.
    • All terrain tours.
    • Horse trips.
    • Equipment rental.
    • Sport fishing tours.

    Get There

    Playa Carrillo, tu escape paradisíaco playa carrillo de 2020 📋 [REVIEW] de Playas TOP

    The easiest way for travelers to get to Playa Carrillo is by car on Highway 150, a well-paved road between the coastal access point and the nearby town of Nicoya. Tourists who do not have access to a car can reach Playa Carrillo by bus, which runs daily to and from Nicoya and San José. Also, Playa Carrillo has a small area for landing planes. Travelers looking to travel to Carrillo can be reached by flight from San José or Liberia, although many of these trips make brief stops at the Nosara Airport before reaching their final destination.

    Carrillo Beach The most attractive tropical paradise.

    Playa Carrillo is a less developed beach, which makes it a much more attractive place.

    There are few buildings in the area and instead of the beach being lined with shops, it is lined with palm trees.

    There is a street along the beach and a large parking lot. Some picnic tables are also available.

    The waves are generally small, since the beach is located in Bahía Carrillo, a bay protected by rocky headlands.

    This makes the beach a good option for families with young children or beach lovers who prefer calmer waters.

    If you prefer to stay on dry land, practice yoga on the beach or horseback riding or explore the natural pools that form at high tide at the southern end of the beach.

    If you take the road to the southern end of the bay where you climb the hill towards the city, you will find a perfect viewpoint to enjoy the impressive Costa Rican sunsets.

    The Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) is a non-governmental organization with a presence in 73 countries around the world. FEE conducts annual beach assessments in member countries and awards certifications in the form of a Blue Flag award to beaches that meet its criteria for environmental awareness, safety, water quality, and other factors.

    Playa Carrillo has been awarded the Ecological Blue Flag. Which means for travelers that they can enjoy one of the cleanest beaches in the country when they visit Carrillo.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
