Learn All about Plant Medicine and How It Can Be Discovered Through a Couples Retreat inCosta Rica

The use of plants as medicine has been around since ancient times, said knowledge has passed from generation to generation until today. The traditional way in which plants are consumed can be directly, macerated or infused, currently this type of preparation is still used, and some have been modernized in order to generate greater conservation and ease.Plants have multiple and great benefits, however, due caution must be exercised, since their concentration may be low, therefore their effects may be limited.

Herbalism

Herbalism, as the use of Medicinal Plants is also known, is the first recorded system of medicine and the basis of all other forms. It is the study of plants: their energy, flavors, patterns, affinities, and actions. It is the study of the body: its energy, systems, patterns, afflictions and processes. And it is the art of intertwining these wisdoms with intention and intuition to help bodies heal themselves, balance and rebalance patterns of disharmony, with the support of plants and their practical magic.

A herbalist is a professional caretaker who connects people with plants, who sees them as whole individuals regardless of what disease or condition they have, who strengthens the innate healing power of others through herbal preparations, diet, and lifestyle. A herbalist is someone who dedicates their life to working in some way with medicinal plants: indigenous healers, scientists, naturopaths, holistic practitioners, researchers, writers, herbal pharmacists, drug makers, wild crafters, seed savers, and farmers, among others.

To implement herbal medicine, it must be taken as something serious and professional. Start slowly with very common and innocuous herbs and flowers that can be professionally integrated into treatments such as infusions, scrubs and bath salts; or bundles of dry herbs to burn and do energy cleansing.

Remember that when it comes to herbalism, a herb refers to any plant or part of a plant (seed, bark, root, stem, heartwood, leaf, flower, pistil, etc., moss, lichen, algae, nectar, resin, etc. that offers known medicinal benefit and is used for this purpose. It is important to note that herbs are organisms; complete beings, with an essence that is more than the sum of its parts.

The plants are the biological support of the same and in a way constitute for a large part of the families, a form of relief, and cure in a large part of the diseases. The diagnosis of the most widely consumed medicinal plants in the community allows the compilation of valuable information to determine to what extent medicinal plants are becoming a strength for the management and prevention of diseases.

The knowledge of the uses and forms of consumption, allows to determine strengths and weaknesses in your organism. Throughout the history of humanity, man has always sought a way to preserve health, for which one way of doing this is to use nature itself through medicinal plants with the firm purpose of alleviating any disease.

Benefits for our body and soul

Plants can provide different benefits for our body and soul, here are some of the plants that generate benefits in relation to certain diseases, organs or ailments:

Gastrointestinal diseases: The most used plants are; chamomile, mint, inojo, ginger, among others. A good preparation to improve the digestive system is to make a chamomile infusion.

To relieve symptoms of the common flu: Some plants to improve symptoms are; cypress, ginger, thyme.

Preparation with thyme: make an infusion; which helps decongest and fight infection, you can also gargle to soothe the throat.

To improve metabolism: The main plants that can be used for this purpose are; cinnamon, bay leaves, apple peel, green tea, ginger, rosemary, among others.

In this case, infusions are usually made. The cinnamon infusion can be made with ground cinnamon or from its branches.

For the health of the skin: There are different plants that help improve the skin, providing different benefits, such as; aloe vera, amamelis, calendula, chamomile, lavender, thyme, dandelion, among others.

Aloe vera has a regenerative action on the skin, it is useful to reduce stains, it is used to heal burns and improve scars. No preparation required, can be applied directly to the skin

For hair health: Some of the plants that generate benefits for hair are; aloe vera, rosemary, chamomile, birch leaves, nettle, among others.Nettle leaves help reduce hair loss, aid in scalp circulation and hair growth, and fight dandruff.

To reduce muscle pain: Some plants that generate these benefits are; cinnamon, ginger, arnica, celery, rosemary.

Arnica, it could be said that it is the main plant to generate relief effects in relation to damage to the muscles, joints, bruises, strains, sprains, lower back pain, arthritis and rheumatism. It can be applied in cream, oil, or in its natural form, macerated.

To reduce stress: Some options that contribute in this situation are; lemongrass, valerian, lemon balm, chamomile, among others; in this case it can be used through infusions, topical application or baths and aromatherapy.

Lemon balm is one of the most used plants to relieve stress, it is taken by infusion two or three times a day.

