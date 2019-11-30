advertisement

A group of people with common desires decided to create a very special and unique Movement, its main purpose is to achieve changes from the inner being outward towards a harmonious integration with the surroundings.

The stages of humans live in one with nature. Stages where reflections and awareness are generated towards everything around us, mainly what we feel or to put it in a better way, how we are internal.

To appreciate what is at the forefront of each being, it is essential to love, value and know what virtues are to be put into practice, like, protecting and appreciating our planet, in enjoying every detail that life gives us second by second, day by day, year by year.

Everyone in life needs a Resonance, to always know what is beyond that observed with the naked eye, and that most of the time, we do not see and come into aware of. This is Resonance … A group of people, a team that is growing more and more, through common desires and efforts, decided to give their life a “Resonance”. Giving it place in Playa Lagarto, Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

Resonance is a community in Playa Lagarto, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, that strives to overcome the frustrations present in a world where positive changes are not achieved or put aside.

The co-founders of the movement took the reins directly themselves, to lead a new path for life, an alternative lifestyle, a way of doing things. Each founding member of Resonance has an important role because each one is a seed or a vibration wanting to represent, in common, where each one is, withing different milestones of their life, but with the same frequency of Resonance. Realize, how and where to generate changes.

The Resonance community, looking for new ways of life, always taking actions, which sometimes is at that moment where someone has doubts about where to go in life, do not know how, or when to start changing. It can create spaces, areas where native Costa Rican and foreign visitors alike, can go and feel in “family”, feel in “community”, feel within the same “vibration or attunement”. This is the time to make changes on our planet, personally is wonderful but overall as a community is even better.

Resonance has a variety of areas where you can begin, a full day, a week, a month and even annual activities, all based on spiritual retreats, meetings, entrepreneurial talks, yoga, wellness, constant meditations, everything that has to do with the new awareness that is awakening inside for the world. In the process of raising awareness, the vibration of those that emit positive sounds is generated, a frequency that leads to growth.

As mentioned earlier, Resonance is located in Playa Lagarto, Guanacaste and its action plan is aimed at expanding, reaching other regions. The movement seeks to emit frequency where people can attend a yoga or meditation meeting, a retreat of several days, and then feel so comfortable that they want to return, on the new occasion to do co-working.

Their website is a new modality, where entrepreneurs or remote workers from anywhere in the world choose to work with the Movement, why? Because there is a different lifestyle, there is good food, inner awareness, the sea, nature, all the benefits that come to you when you close your laptop and look all around you, then you can find the balance that you’re looking for in life.

For these reasons Resonance has been believing much more in the Co-working Space, so that people go and work with this community, one, two and up to three months, and then go to another level or rather internally tunning, like the tones a guitar, the person wants to synchronize, that is where the Co-living appears in the actions of living and cooperating in harmony with others.

When the Co-living process arrives, it is important that the person decides to have a long creative stay, living in community, and be much more comfortable (inwards and on the outside) with Resonance, deciding to feel more in community, where you can also become part of it completely for life, buying your piece of land, planting your avocado tree and continuously live in a high vibration, unparalleled harmonious state. Not only harmony towards other human beings but in everything that surrounds us: nature, biodiversity, and the air we breathe.

Dare to live this new experience, an alternative lifestyle that always goes forward, building, contributing, and giving love to all beings.

