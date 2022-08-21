La Cruz Coastal Tourist Corridor: The Natural Treasure of Great Richness in Costa Rica

The La Cruz Coastal Tourist Corridor (CTC) is a place that has become a scarcely explored natural treasure. It is recognized for its great geological, archaeological, historical, landscape and biological wealth.

This is one of the few places in the world where you can see the layers of the earth’s crust outside the sea. It is located in the canton of La Cruz in Guanacaste, just 40 minutes north of Liberia. The CTC extends from the center of La Cruz, where there is a spectacular view of the ocean, Salinas Bay and spectacular sunsets. In La Cruz you can have access to unique activities such as ATV tours and horseback riding.

Having it all

If what you are looking for is paradisiacal beaches, the CTC is the destination, but if you need luxury accommodation, within the corridor there are excellent lodging options, which will not disappoint with its service and quality of facilities along with its offer of food and beverages. All located in the Jobo area, with beautiful and nearby beaches such as Playa Rajada, from where you will have many accessible beaches for snorkeling, kite surfing, sport fishing or diving, among others.

The coastal tourist corridor culminates in Cuajiniquil, where sport fishing is unique in the area, as well as diving and snorkeling, from where you can visit Muñecos Island, or Santa Elena Bay and Murciélago Island.

And it is that, the Coastal Tourist Corridor offers many options for all tastes, from beautiful beaches, unique snorkeling or diving tours, quality restaurants with local food and seafood, some with spectacular views, tours on dry land, the best sport fishing, observation tours and appreciation of nature such as bird watching in mangroves.

For adventure lovers this is the perfect to explore!