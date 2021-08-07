Costa Rica Presented Landscape Restoration Strategy for the Next Decades

Costa Rica today presented the National Landscape Restoration Strategy (2021-2050), a multi-sectoral and multi-level effort for a more comprehensive and healthy recovery of marine-coastal, rural and urban spaces. The presentation of this Strategy stood out on the second and penultimate day of the sixth virtual ministerial meeting of the Bonn Challenge for Latin America and the Caribbean 2021, out of which Costa Rica was the headquarters.

The initiative is the product of the work coordinated between the Ministry of Environment and Energy (Minae), through the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac), the National Commission for Forest Sustainability and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, with technical support and financier of the European Union and the German Federal Government.

Ecosystem Restoration

Facing the Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, it is vital to articulate the repair of landscapes with the sustainable development of the nation, based on the ecological processes of the different ecosystems, said the vice minister of the Minae, Franklin Paniagua.

He recalled that the project began in January 2020 with the creation of a multidisciplinary committee called the Monitoring Committee that, together with the hired facilitators, led the process of formulating the Strategy, being carried out in 3 stages.

Diagnosis and consultation

A first stage of diagnosis and consultation with the parties involved, with which the schematization of the product that was intended to be built was achieved; a second stage of consultation with experts, which facilitated the consolidation, in a better way, of the entire philosophical and strategic framework as well as visualizing some of the strategic actions that had to be implemented; and, finally, a third stage of regional consultations, which allowed to fully develop the strategic and programmatic frameworks until culminating with the respective action plan.

The proposal has an Action Plan with 22 goals, 24 indicators, 61 products and 72 strategic actions for their fulfillment in the next 30 years, for which they must work hard at the national level on the development of instruments and actions, during the first decade 2021-2030.