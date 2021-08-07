More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Presented Landscape Restoration Strategy for the Next Decades

    The proposal has an Action Plan for their fulfillment in the next 30 years

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    7
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    Costa Rica today presented the National Landscape Restoration Strategy (2021-2050), a multi-sectoral and multi-level effort for a more comprehensive and healthy recovery of marine-coastal, rural and urban spaces. The presentation of this Strategy stood out on the second and penultimate day of the sixth virtual ministerial meeting of the Bonn Challenge for Latin America and the Caribbean 2021, out of which Costa Rica was the headquarters.

    The initiative is the product of the work coordinated between the Ministry of Environment and Energy (Minae), through the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac), the National Commission for Forest Sustainability and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, with technical support and financier of the European Union and the German Federal Government.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Ecosystem Restoration

    Facing the Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, it is vital to articulate the repair of landscapes with the sustainable development of the nation, based on the ecological processes of the different ecosystems, said the vice minister of the Minae, Franklin Paniagua.

    He recalled that the project began in January 2020 with the creation of a multidisciplinary committee called the Monitoring Committee that, together with the hired facilitators, led the process of formulating the Strategy, being carried out in 3 stages.

    Diagnosis and consultation

    A first stage of diagnosis and consultation with the parties involved, with which the schematization of the product that was intended to be built was achieved; a second stage of consultation with experts, which facilitated the consolidation, in a better way, of the entire philosophical and strategic framework as well as visualizing some of the strategic actions that had to be implemented; and, finally, a third stage of regional consultations, which allowed to fully develop the strategic and programmatic frameworks until culminating with the respective action plan.

    The proposal has an Action Plan with 22 goals, 24 indicators, 61 products and 72 strategic actions for their fulfillment in the next 30 years, for which they must work hard at the national level on the development of instruments and actions, during the first decade 2021-2030.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleHow to Get Back to Normal after Covid-19
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentGuillermo Agudelo -

    Costa Rica Presented Landscape Restoration Strategy for the Next Decades

    Costa Rica today presented the National Landscape Restoration Strategy (2021-2050), a multi-sectoral and multi-level effort for a more comprehensive...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER