    Costa Rica Already Has Its Qualifiers For The Red Bull Batalla Costa Rica 2021 National Final

    The largest rap competition already has the 16 best Costa Rican freestylers from which a representative will come out for the International Final

    By TCRN STAFF
    After a long wait, more than 300 entries sent to the competition App and 32 selected ones who met in 1 vs 1 matches, the great National Final of Red Bull Batalla Costa Rica is just around the corner.

    Unlike other years, there was the novelty of qualifying tests before choosing the 16 participants of the National Final of Costa Rica. These consisted of one-on-one battles in which 32 selected from the seven provinces were able to show their level of improvisation and performance on stage while it was broadcast on various platforms with a national jury reacting live.

    The national talent was exposed in front of millions of viewers, since the Red Bull Batalla platform has more than 6 million followers on YouTube and 2.5 million on the Facebook social network.

    Red Bull Batalla celebrates fifteen years of creation on a global level and this will be the sixth edition to be held in the country. The Grand National Final of Red Bull Batalla Costa Rica will be on August 7 at 7:00 pm and will be broadcast on Red Bull TV, YouTube and Facebook.

    The list is made up of many new talents, among which stand out “Vermon” as the only female participant and “Kenyari”, the first representative for the province of Limón. As part of the veterans, there will be SNK, current National Two-time Champion and the only Costa Rican who has managed to reach the semifinals in the international edition.

    Here we share with you the 16 Costa Rican freestylers who will battle for a place in the Red Bull Batalla International Final:

    – AKA: Provincia

    – SNK: Cartago

    – Q8: Puntarenas

    – Gabo: San Jose

    – Black hawk: Guanacaste

    – Bullet: Cartago

    – Eros: Cartago

    – Stephen: San Jose

    – G: Heredia

    – Jeff: San Jose

    – Kamano: San Jose

    – Kenyari: Limon

    – LTF: San Jose

    – Nico: San Jose

    – RVS: Heredia

    – Vermon: San Jose

    – Zeta: Cartago

    To learn a little more about the participants, we will have a virtual press conference on Friday, August 6th  at 3:00 pm.

    About Red Bull Batalla

    Red Bull Batalla is a Spanish-speaking improvised rap championship that provides a space for the development of the best freestylers since 2016 in Costa Rica. In recent years it has become one of the most relevant international improvisation battles events in Latin America and Spain.

    The roots of this scene find a deep connection both in hip hop and in the improvisational style of traditional troubadours, evolving in Latin America to a style of its own independent of traditional North American hip hop.

    Through Red Bull Batalla, young artists – called MCs – were given the opportunity to train, demonstrate and enhance their unique improvisational skills and talents.

    The 15th edition of Red Bull Batalla 2021 kicked off on July 10 in Uruguay and will take us to Chile, Colombia, the United States, Peru, Spain, the Dominican Republic, Argentina and Ecuador.

    SourceEugenia Rojas Soto
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
