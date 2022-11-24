I Regional Mipymes Fair Costa Rica Will be Held in 36 Cantons of the Country

36 UNED offices will open spaces for entrepreneurs to market products and services. The activity is organized by the First Vice Presidency of the Republic, the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC), the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications (MICITT) and UNED. It has the support of Banco Popular and its Development Fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (FODEMIPYME).

For the first time, 36 branches of the Distance State University (UNED) will simultaneously open a space for the sale, exhibition and presentation of products and services with entrepreneurs from all over the country, at the I Costa Rica Regional Mipymes Fair which will be held on December 2nd and 3rd, starting at 9:00 a.m.

This fair aims to promote the Costa Rican productive and entrepreneurial sector, for this it will take the university campuses and parks of different cantons as showcases for a wide range of products for the entire population, promoting support for the entrepreneurial park and boosting the economy in the territories.

Committed to improve the quality of life

“We are committed to constant work to improve the quality of life of the entire Costa Rican population. Today we want to support our entrepreneurial sector and we have found in the UNED a strategic ally to promote opportunities in the territories and boost the local economy”, stated the First Vice President of the Republic, Stephan Brunner Neibig.

You will be able to purchase tourist options, costume jewellery, jewelry, clothing, handicrafts, cosmetics, plants, fruit trees and personalized gifts and groceries. Likewise, there will be a wide variety of gastronomic products, aromatherapy, technology and personal care products, among many others.

Generate alliances strategies

“We want to be a bridge of opportunities for entrepreneurial people, we want to show UNED as a place to create territorial development. The UNED is an entity that generates alliances strategies that culminate in processes of sustainable development for the territories”, commented the rector of the UNED, Rodrigo Arias Camacho.

The fair will be active in the following points: Mercedes de Montes de Oca, Desamparados, Acosta, San Marcos, Pérez Zeledón, Buenos Aires, San Vito, Ciudad Neilly, Sarapiquí, Monteverde, Liberia, Heredia, Alajuela, Atenas, Puntarenas, Parrita, Osa and Puriscal.

Likewise, Tilarán, Orotina, La Cruz, Los Chiles, San Carlos, San José, Palmares, Santa Cruz, Jicaral, Nicoya, Cañas, Cartago, Turrialba, Siquirres, Upala, Hone Creek in Baja Talamanca and Shiroles-Talamanca and Valle La Estrella .

If you want to participate, you can search for the nearest fair ground by entering the social networks of all the UNED headquarters, on Facebook and Instagram.