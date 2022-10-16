Costa Rica Will Reward the Most Entrepreneurial Cantons in the Country

Starting today, the 83 cantons of the country will be able to apply to participate in the initiative called “Entrepreneurial Cantons“, through which the work carried out by local governments to promote entrepreneurship, support entrepreneurship and reactivate the local economy is recognized.

For the fifth consecutive year, the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC), invites all municipalities in the country that support the emergence of new businesses and the consolidation of MSMEs, through local development strategies or policies, activities, projects or programs aimed at entrepreneurs and/or businesswomen.

Local governments will be recognized as key actors in the ecosystem, in addition to visualizing their commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial culture and mentality at the cantonal and regional levels, for the emergence of new ventures and the consolidation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises with a local vision and national.

This recognition is promoted by the MEIC and has the collaboration of the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications (Micitt), National Learning Institute (INA) and the Municipal Development and Advisory Institute (IFAM), who will be in charge of choosing three winning cantons.

The winning cantons will receive a process to promote entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship, which includes:

Business Manager Course

Entrepreneurship Training

Training in Business Formalization

Training in SME and Entrepreneur Registration

Training on the Manual for Entrepreneurs in CR

Additionally, entrepreneurs and businesswomen from these cantons will be able to take advantage of the training sessions organized jointly related to issues of entrepreneurship, formalization, SME registration and entrepreneurship.

Local governments interested in participating must complete the digital form available at: https://forms.gle/LnKWps9Vnvf5bnko9 and may do so until Wednesday, October 26th.

The announcement of the winners will be made through a virtual activity, on Wednesday, November 30, within the framework of the celebration of the “Month of Entrepreneurship 2022”. For more information you can write to the email: [email protected]