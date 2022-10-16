The United States Announces New Measures to Control Venezuelan Migration

The United States announced this past Wednesday new measures to control Venezuelan migration: a program that gives legal status for two years to those who arrive by plane and the immediate expulsion of those who cross the border through Mexico and do not have a sponsor on US soil.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported the creation of a new immigration relief for Venezuelans, similar to the one that already exists for Ukrainian citizens, which grants a two-year temporary status to those who have a sponsor in USA.
In parallel, the DHS will return to Mexico those Venezuelans who are intercepted after crossing the southern border and who do not have a sponsor in the US; The expulsions will be carried out under Title 42, a public health regulation imposed at the beginning of the pandemic and inherited from the Administration of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).