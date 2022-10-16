More
    The United States Announces New Measures to Control Venezuelan Migration

    DHS will return to Mexico those Venezuelans who are intercepted after crossing the southern border

    The United States announced this past Wednesday new measures to control Venezuelan migration: a program that gives legal status for two years to those who arrive by plane and the immediate expulsion of those who cross the border through Mexico and do not have a sponsor on US soil.

    The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported the creation of a new immigration relief for Venezuelans, similar to the one that already exists for Ukrainian citizens, which grants a two-year temporary status to those who have a sponsor in USA.

    In parallel, the DHS will return to Mexico those Venezuelans who are intercepted after crossing the southern border and who do not have a sponsor in the US; The expulsions will be carried out under Title 42, a public health regulation imposed at the beginning of the pandemic and inherited from the Administration of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

