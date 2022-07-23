President of Costa Rica Supports Requests Made to Him by Ukrainian President

The President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, attended a call this past Thursday from his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodímir Zelenski, in which he confirmed his support for that country and for the international actions that are being carried out in the face of the armed conflict.

The Presidential House indicated in a press release that during the dialogue, President Zelenski expressed his concern to Chaves about the constant misinformation circulating in Central America due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Along these lines, President Chaves mentioned his support for Ukraine and the actions that international organizations such as the United Nations are carrying out in the face of this armed conflict.

“We have just finished a conversation requested by the President of Ukraine, Mr. Zelenski, he called us by phone to ask for support from the people of Costa Rica for the fight they are waging against the aggressive and unjustified invasion of Russia in Ukraine. The consequences of that war for Costa Rica are already being felt in energy prices, in basic food prices, in world inflation. However, we also feel consequences in our hearts because an armed invasion of a neighboring and peaceful country by a world power is unjustifiable”, affirmed the Costa Rican president.

Within the conversation, Zelensky asked President Rodrigo Chaves for Costa Rica’s support to achieve Ukraine’s accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and also asked Costa Rica to support the suspension of Russia as an observer of the Central American Integration System (SICA).

Firm and committed support



President Chaves emphasized his firm and committed support for both requests “we are going to support them because the freedom of all the peoples of the world is the freedom of Costa Rica and the entire world” and stressed that Zelenski is the “leader of a people who defend with the nails against a military attack”.