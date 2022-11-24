More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Flights Between Costa Rica and Panama Can be Purchased From $75 Each Way

    The company Wingo is in charge of offering the service

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The low-cost Colombian airline, Wingo, recovered the direct flight service between Costa Rica and Panama, which is why they launched rates starting at $75 each way as an offer, according to what they shared on their website.

    Likewise, the company indicated that these trips will be made three times a week, and will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, between the Juan Santamaría and Panama Pacifico Airports, which is located just 15 minutes from the center of the City of Panama.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    In the modern Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft

    With these trips, the Colombian airline would be making available to Costa Ricans around 4,500 seats per month between both routes, since each flight will have a capacity of 186 passengers, who will travel in modern Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft.

    For its part, Wingo currently makes four weekly flights on the San José-Bogotá route (roundtrip), with fares starting at $70 each way.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    I Regional Mipymes Fair Costa Rica Will be Held in 36 Cantons of the Country
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    I Regional Mipymes Fair Costa Rica Will be Held in 36 Cantons of the Country

    36 UNED offices will open spaces for entrepreneurs to market products and services. The activity is organized by the First
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER