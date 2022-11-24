Flights Between Costa Rica and Panama Can be Purchased From $75 Each Way

The low-cost Colombian airline, Wingo, recovered the direct flight service between Costa Rica and Panama, which is why they launched rates starting at $75 each way as an offer, according to what they shared on their website.

Likewise, the company indicated that these trips will be made three times a week, and will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, between the Juan Santamaría and Panama Pacifico Airports, which is located just 15 minutes from the center of the City of Panama.

With these trips, the Colombian airline would be making available to Costa Ricans around 4,500 seats per month between both routes, since each flight will have a capacity of 186 passengers, who will travel in modern Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft.

For its part, Wingo currently makes four weekly flights on the San José-Bogotá route (roundtrip), with fares starting at $70 each way.