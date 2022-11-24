A Global Victory for Sharks Ending the Fin Trade

This week marks an exceptional moment in shark conservation with the adoption of two trade protections for the hammerhead and requiem shark families. Requiem sharks make up the majority of the shark fin and meat trade and are therefore one of the most threatened. This victory is a huge step forward in ending the shark fin trade, one of the biggest drivers of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

For months, members of the One Ocean Worldwide coalition, including Fins Attached, For the Oceans Foundation, Rob Stewart Sharkwater Foundation, and United Conservationists, lobbied government officials with the support of scientists, nonprofit organizations, and concerned citizens. including Sir Richard Branson.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

This victory at the 19th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora in Panama provides hope for the recovery of many threatened and endangered shark populations around the world.

People Power working together

This victory also demonstrates the power people have when we work together to stand up for what is right in the world. Now that trade regulations are in place, it is key to implement seafood traceability efforts and use the innovative technology that exists to help end illegal shark fishing around the world.