For a cost that starts at US$ 154, travelers can leave Costa Rica on a round trip to Bogotá. This happens after the Colombian airline Wingo began operations on September 3rd, with the schedule of 2 weekly trips; one on Tuesday and another on Friday.

With this low-cost alternative, the Wingo airline hopes to become an attractive and quality option for both executive travelers and enthusiastic tourists who want to stretch their budget to the fullest.

To fulfill its offer, the airline has a fleet of Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft with a capacity for 142 passengers. However, the fleet will be transformed, in the last quarter of 2019, with more modern and spacious Boeing 737-800 aircraft, something that would result in improvements in comfort and the price of the flight for customers.

Wingo offers a low-cost service, with comfort and good service onboard

The airline is the only low-cost one in the region that allows the user to carry two suitcases for free with maximum capacities of 10 and 6 kilos respectively. Additionally, Wingo is one of the most punctual airlines of this type in the world with a punctuality indicator of 89.9% and compliance with its itineraries of 99.9%.

The official inauguration of the flights was attended by the Director of Civil Aviation, Guillermo Hoppe; Rafael Mencía, Executive Director of AERIS, administrator of the Juan Santamaría Airport, as well as representatives of the Wingo airline and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute.

María Amalia Revelo, Minister of Tourism, expressed her satisfaction for the return of Wingo to Costa Rica and for the addition of seats between our country and Colombia (as well as its connections), which is complemented by the route development and attraction strategy of new airlines that improve connectivity with South America.

According to Juan Sebastián Molano, Communications Manager at Wingo, the airline has focused on offering quality service at really low prices, which is part of its vision of making destinations more affordable throughout Latin America. “With our unique combination of punctuality, low prices and good vibes, we arrived in Costa Rica to give wings to thousands of travelers”, Molano explained.

With the destination San José – Bogotá, Wingo reaches 21 established routes in Latin America and the Caribbean, this after it recently started operations on travel routes from Bogotá to Curaçao, Santo Domingo, Guayaquil, and Villavicencio.

“It is always a cause for celebration to announce more options that connect Costa Rica to the world through the Juan Santamaría International Airport. This new flight is an opportunity to promote the visitation of both destinations and, above all, to strengthen connections to the South American market with quality and low-cost services”, added Rafael Mencía, Executive Director of AERIS.

Wingo customers have the possibility to check-in online with an advance between 72 and 3 hours before the flight departs. In addition, travelers who require it, for a small additional fee may expressly request any of the 28 seats with more space for your convenience. Meanwhile, customers traveling with friends or family may also request to travel alongside their companions.

Wingo flights have the following departure schedule:

Tuesday

Departure from Bogotá to San José: 3:18 pm

Departure from San José to Bogotá: 5:18 pm

Friday

Departure from Bogotá to San José: 6:30 am

Departure from San José to Bogotá: 8:30 am