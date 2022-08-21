Frontier Airlines Announces Two Direct Routes Between Costa Rica and Atlanta

The US airline Frontier announced its new non-stop services from the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Atlanta to the two main air terminals in Costa Rica. The San José-Atlanta route will begin operations on November 17th, twice a week, and the Liberia-Atlanta connection will be carried out once a week starting on December 17th of this year.

This relevant announcement from the well-known low-cost airline joins the efforts to reactivate the tourism sector and the permanent efforts to attract new routes. In addition, it confirms that US travelers have Costa Rica as one of their favorite destinations, mainly due to the many outdoor alternatives for enjoying nature and wildlife, water activities, as well as the possibility of learning about the culture. Costa Rican, together with the proven interest in sustainable tourism, reasons that incline their travel preferences towards the country. At the same time, they consider that it is an easy country to get to and that it offers all the comforts.

Main tourist market

“Without a doubt, this announcement evidences the high interest of the Frontier airline in diversifying its connections to Costa Rica to both international airports, both the Juan Santamaría International Airport and the Daniel Oduber Quirós. Atlanta is a city that concentrates many of the tourists with a high interest in traveling to our country, specifically from the United States, our main source and strategic market, precisely in this period of recovery of the tourism industry,” said Hermes Navarro. Head of Investment Attraction of the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism.

Atlanta, Gateway for the US

For his part, Daniel Shurz, Commercial Senior Vice President of Frontier Airlines said: “We are committed to Costa Rica and delighted to add travel options from two of its airports.” The spokesperson expanded by stating that “Atlanta is a very popular American destination and we are facilitating access with these nonstop flights twice a week, along with a variety of connection opportunities through our extensive network.”

According to ICT data, the United States concentrates the largest number of best prospects or tourists with a high interest in traveling to Costa Rica and they move to our country motivated by their affinity with nature, the preservation of the environment and tourism sustainability.

This is how we see it in the international arrivals of tourists from the United States to Costa Rica, since said country remains solid as the main source market of tourists, even in the first seven months of the year a figure of more than 800,000 American visitors was registered. who visited us by air.

Frontier is known for offering travelers ultra-low fares and will provide Americans and Costa Ricans with convenient and affordable access to the exciting and cosmopolitan city of Atlanta.