Costa Rica, a Land of Multicultural Dimensions

This great country has great historical wealth, which has influenced its people. The indigenous population of pre-Hispanic origin has been joined by a wave of immigrants who settled on Costa Rican soil, making it their home.

As original inhabitants of Europe, mainly Spanish, of African and Asian descent, as well as others from various parts of the American continent, they have interacted with each other, enriching their people both in culture and traditions. Currently Costa Rica is made up of various ethnic groups and immigrant colonies that claim their cultural heritage.

African, Chinese, Hebrew, Lebanese, Italian descendants coexist in the country, among others. Also indigenous peoples such as the Bribri, Cabécar, Maleku, Teribe, Boruca, Ngöbe, Huetar and Chorotega.

This assemblage of races has given it a unique identity, as well as a gastronomy with typical dishes, such as gallo pinto or casado, both based on black beans and rice, condiments that delight visitors.

Another of the cultural expressions of this country occurs through its crafts, which is manifested in a wide range of colors, varied shades and typical features, ranging from the replica of pre-Columbian objects or the traditional Costa Rican cart, to modern and elegant carved wood and clay designs, as well as ceramic objects, leather goods, jewelery, weavings and baskets of noble materials.

In a natural state

Costa Rica is, in itself, a pole of contrasts and diversity of the environment, since in its 51 thousand km2 it houses a varied natural range. Thus, 24.6% of its territory is under protection, having been designated as National Parks, Biological Reserves and National Wildlife Refuges.

Also, the Coco Island, located 480 km. to the southwest of the Osa peninsula, on the coast of the Pacific Ocean, it was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1997.

It is thanks to its geographical position that Costa Rica constitutes an exuberant biological reserve of botanical and zoological species. Its territory is home to rich flora and fauna, as well as a large number of endemic species.

Tortuguero National Park serves as a spawning ground for sea turtles

In addition, its pleasant climate allows various ecotourism activities, such as excursions to the Tortuguero National Park, where it is possible to admire one of the most amazing spectacles of nature: the spawning of green turtles on its shores, from July to October.

Treasures of the sea

The beauty of Costa Rican beaches attracts attention. From the north, near the Nicaraguan border, Barra del Colorado offers excellent tarpon fishing, attracting tourists from all over the world.

The port city of Limón contains great attractions; It is the capital of the Afro-Caribbean culture of the country and has 336 km. of white sand coastline, palm trees and lush parks that protect tropical rainforests and coral reefs, as well as hundreds of endangered species of flora and fauna. An hour’s drive south is Cahuita, a picturesque town that borders the homonymous National Park.

The beaches of Puerto Limón should be a must for anyone looking to relax

Known for its marine riches, its reef is home to a wide variety of corals along its white sand coast. A little further south is Puerto Viejo, an ideal place to relax on its beaches.

For its part, Playa Herradura is a small, quiet and protected place, where it is possible to take fishing trips in boats, visit Tortuga Island and develop activities such as diving and water skiing, among others.

It is worth noting that Costa Rica offers more than 100 beaches, whose variations in shape, color, sand, water temperature and landscapes make them some of the best in Central America.