    Discover Puerto Viejo, Beautiful Tourist Destination in the Caribbean of Costa Rica

    Puerto Viejo de Talamanca in Limón is a natural and quiet destination, where you can practice natural activities and be in contact with nature

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

     In Costa Rica there is an area of the Caribbean and in it we find a multitude of recommended destinations. One of them is Puerto Viejo, a town located in the canton of Talamanca, within the province of Limón. For lovers of natural tourism and beaches, it is a recommended area that should be taken into account.

    Puerto Viejo offers us the possibility of knowing very interesting natural corners. One of them is the Tortuguero National Park, where nature and adventure come together. You can make excursions to this area and take the opportunity to learn about the park’s fauna, such as the variety of birds, the famous turtles, canoeing, guided walks, among other options.

    Nice beaches

    One of the recommendations is to be able to enjoy the different beaches in the area, such as Playa Cocles, Playa Chiquita, Playa Blanca and Playa Vargas. They can be seen in different parts of Puerto Viejo when visiting the Cahuita National Park, which is another recommended for tourists to take into account.

    For those with a sweet tooth, nothing better than to take advantage of the fact that we are in a cocoa area to do the Chocolate Tour, to discover the area where cocoa is grown and all the process that must be done to get the required chocolate. Without a doubt, it is an excellent option to enjoy such a natural product. The most interesting thing is that the place they take tourists to is totally sustainable, something fundamental for Costa Rica.

    Indigenous tribe

    An important part of Costa Rica is found in indigenous communities. You can visit the indigenous BriBri, one of the most famous in this area. During the visit you will be able to learn more about their culture, way of speaking, traditions, and lifestyle. Without a doubt, it is a very interesting opportunity to take it into account when on vacation in Puerto Viejo.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

