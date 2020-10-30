More
    Chocolate tour, Sport Fishing, and Hiking Boosts Tourism in Los Chiles

    Small and medium-sized touristic companies presented a new catalog of activities to carry out in this beautiful part of Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    Small and medium businesses in the Los Chiles area of Costa Rica renewed their offer to boost tourism. As part of the initiative, the canton now offers a wide catalog of activities, ranging from water tours, sport fishing, and hiking both day and night.

    More specialized proposals are added to the offer, such as the pineapple tour, the sugar mill tour to grind cane, as well as the organic chocolate tour, among others.

    The objective when creating the packages is to take advantage of the biodiversity that the destination has, considered a sanctuary for bird watching and an alternative of unique experiences.

    Among the main attractions are the “Rio Frio”, the Caño Negro Mixed Wildlife National Refuge and the MedioQueso River Wetland.

    This relaunch is given with the support of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute. Precisely a group of 16 wholesale travel agencies and international operators carried out a tour to promote it in the United States and Canada.

    A diverse offer

    “We are offering a lot of space to recharge batteries, a lot of nature and alternatives to sleep, walk, eat, but above all take away the memory of a unique experience,” said Fernando Sandí, president of the Los Chiles Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.

    The border canton of Los Chiles is made up of the districts of Los Chiles, San Jorge, El Amparo and Caño Negro.

    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica’s Soccer Team will face Qatar on November 13th in Austria
