Costa Rican Tourism Sector Calls on the Government to Postpone Vaccination QR Code Until May 2022

“Mr. President Alvarado, Dr. Salas: the tourism sector has come out of the worst crisis in its history in which tens of thousands of families lost their income and many their business.”

With that message begins the new call that the tourism sector makes to the Government to make adjustments in the requirement of vaccination certificates to access leisure, food and lodging spaces in Costa Rica.

Although it will be later this week when the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur) publishes new data on the wave of cancellations that brought the new measures imposed by the Government, the union insists that logistical complications threaten to bring another crisis. The sector that, because it does not have the “best format” of code and is an international business, needs more time to implement it, at least as of May 1st, 2022.

“Recently we began to see the light a little and to fill us with hope, but now because we do not have the best QR application format, many of us are about to lose everything again,” adds the message. The group closed stating that they remain committed to health policies and the prevention of infections.

Without certainty for tourism

According to the measures imposed by the Executive Power, the vaccination QR will be necessary to enter key tourism businesses such as:

Restaurants, sodas and coffee shops

Bars and casinos

Stores and shopping centers

Museums

Hotels, cabins, accommodation centers and spas

Event rooms

Adventure tourism

The control of QRs will start optionally on December 1st. Businesses that admit only vaccinated people will be able to operate at 100% and those that do not, at 50%. As of January 8th, the measure will be mandatory.

Faced with questions about how the requirement for foreign visitors would be controlled, the authorities have limited themselves to saying that it will be included in the health pass that is filled out when entering the country, without giving further details.