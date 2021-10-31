More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Method to Request QR of the Anticovid Vaccination Certificate in Costa Rica Is Simplified

    You will no longer need to send forms or emails

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A new mechanism to request the QR code of the vaccination certificate against the novel Coronavirus was simplified as of this past Tuesday, October 26. Now, users will be able to complete a self-management process that can be carried out from the website of the Ministry of Health, without having to fill out a form or send emails.

    The change was announced on Tuesday afternoon by the director of Digital Governance, Jorge Mora, during the update conference on the national state of emergency due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Those who wish to acquire the code will have to enter the Ministry of Health link, they must have a complete scheme in the country and allow at least eight days to elapse after the injection has been placed.

    The first step is to include your identification number. Then the system will ask you to specify whether or not you have a PIN (sent with the vaccination certificate). If you have it, you just have to enter it. If you do not have it, then you will need the card provided by the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), with the dates of the inoculations and the corresponding type of vaccine for the first dose.

    Finally you must check a box and complete the security procedure. Subsequently, you must press the button “see vaccination status”, which will show the QR, which can be saved or printed.

    Updated QRs


    Mora assured that, no later than next November 3, 100% of the pending QRs generated (approximately 1,300,000) will be updated with the European Commission form (approximately 1,300,000) due to the absence of associated emails.

    Throughout his presentation, the director of Digital Governance insisted that the codes are safe since they will only show the name and date of birth of the person, as well as if they have the complete scheme.

    He also assured that the inoculation information is encrypted and the content has security data such as a unique identification and a Certified Digital Signature from the Ministry of Health.

    Similarly, the spokesperson was emphatic that the QR will not assign or transmit any type of personal data to the SOIN company as a collaborator of the initiative, nor to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Telecommunications (Micitt), nor to the Costa Rican Institute of Electricity (ICE) as institutions involved in the creation of the application that will read the code.

    He also rejected that through this mechanism some type of monitoring of citizens will be established, since the QR will work without the need for an internet connection.

    Will it be like this for everyone?


    The new method will work only for Costa Ricans vaccinated in the national territory with the complete scheme. Those who were inoculated in the country with a Migratory Identity Document for Foreigners (Dimex) or were injected with one or two doses must complete another process. The former must send a photo of their identity document and vaccination card to the email [email protected]

    While the latter must send to [email protected] an affidavit, a photo of their identity document, having completed the “Health Pass” required to travel to the country and a photo of their vaccination card. They must also fill out the form available at this electronic address. Currently, this process takes 15 business days to complete.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourcePaolo Villalobos
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleDinosaur Takes the UN Stand to Demand That Humans Not Become Extinct
    Next articleThe Famous Gastronomic Festival Returns to Barrio Escalante in San José
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthBeleida Delgado -

    Mental Health and Entrepreneurship in costa Rica

    Entrepreneurship is not rational, it is a passion. It must be a complete obsession, because undertaking successfully involves working with a lot of variability
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER