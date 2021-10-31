More
    Dinosaur Takes the UN Stand to Demand That Humans Not Become Extinct

    As part of a new strategy to raise awareness about the climate crisis that continues to advance around the world

    By TCRN STAFF
    Renowned figures from around the world have arrived on the UN conference platform, such as the environmental activist Greta Thunberg and the famous South Korean band BTS. However, on this occasion and thanks to technology, the dinosaur Frankie was able to present his speech.

    This character was part of a new strategy to raise awareness about the climate crisis that continues to advance around the world. The dinosaur appeared virtually on the floor of the General Assembly and expressed concern about a possible extinction of the human race.

    “I have to tell you, and you will think it obvious, that going extinct is a bad thing. But what about extinguishing oneself? In 70 million years it is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard,” said Frankie during his speech.

    The campaign showed those present at the UN assembly astonished not only by the speech, but by the way it was delivered. The dinosaur did not stop at all and said: “At least we had an asteroid. What is your excuse? ”, referring to the fact that their species had no choice, since this episode ended with them.

    Ending pollution


    The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the body that was behind this strategy, said in a previous report that at least 432,000 million dollars are spent annually to subsidize energy sources that end up polluting the atmosphere and, consequently, generates damage to humanity.

    “It is as if we have spent hundreds of millions a year subsidizing huge meteors,” explained Achim Steiner, UNDP administrator, during a press conference. The NUD initiative is detailed on its website www.dontchooseextinction.com, where it was also announced that great figures from the entertainment world gave a voice to the dinosaur in different languages.

