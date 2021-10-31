The Olive Ridley Turtle Spawning Began In Playa Ostional

The mass nesting phenomenon of Olive Ridley turtles begins, known as Arribada, in Ostional beach. If you want to go to observe this spectacle of nature, you must take into account that you have to be accompanied by a guide and make your respective reservation.

“To visit the Refuge it is necessary to coordinate a reservation with the Accredited Community Guides of Ostional, before arriving in the community. Visitors who do not have a restricted reservation will not be attended and therefore only with the accompaniment of the community guide can enter” indicated the Ostional Wildlife Refuge.

In addition, the Wildlife Refuge reminds tourists that the opening hours of the beach for arrival days, as authorized by the Ministry of Health is from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm. If you want more information regarding the tours, you can contact the Association of Local Guides of Ostional (AGLO).

Complying with the health protocols



Tourists who are going to attend when observing the arrival of the turtles are reminded to comply with the protocols established by the Ministry of Health, and avoid the spread of COVID-19 and travel in its social bubbles.