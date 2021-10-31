More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    The Olive Ridley Turtle Spawning Began In Playa Ostional

    It is necessary to coordinate a reservation with the Accredited Community Guides of Ostional

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The mass nesting phenomenon of Olive Ridley turtles begins, known as Arribada, in Ostional beach. If you want to go to observe this spectacle of nature, you must take into account that you have to be accompanied by a guide and make your respective reservation.

    “To visit the Refuge it is necessary to coordinate a reservation with the Accredited Community Guides of Ostional, before arriving in the community. Visitors who do not have a restricted reservation will not be attended and therefore only with the accompaniment of the community guide can enter” indicated the Ostional Wildlife Refuge.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    In addition, the Wildlife Refuge reminds tourists that the opening hours of the beach for arrival days, as authorized by the Ministry of Health is from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm. If you want more information regarding the tours, you can contact the Association of Local Guides of Ostional (AGLO).

    Complying with the health protocols


    Tourists who are going to attend when observing the arrival of the turtles are reminded to comply with the protocols established by the Ministry of Health, and avoid the spread of COVID-19 and travel in its social bubbles.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica:Nature in its Purest Form
    Next articleThe Famous Gastronomic Festival Returns to Barrio Escalante in San José
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    The Famous Gastronomic Festival Returns to Barrio Escalante in San José

    The famed Barrio Escalante Gastronomic Festival will return in December with an additional component: a huge cat walk in Parque Francia
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER