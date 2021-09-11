“La Danza de la Felicidad” (The Happiness Dance) Workshop Seeks to Activate Feelings That Are Inside You. Part II

After the rich conversation that the reporter team of The Costa Rica News had with Yaniv Shanti, co-founder and director of El Despertador School of Happiness. We have decided to present you with all the details of what will be the next workshop led by Shanti and his entire team, where, through exercises and 100% functional tools you will recieve the formula that promises to change your lifestyle in the best way possible.

Join us to go through the following material where we will present in detail the steps you must follow to become part of that select group that begins to enjoy the benefits of this workshop, demonstrating that this “happiness” formula is closer then what we all believe.

A Dance of Happiness in Resonance

Under its philosophy “make this world a brighter place to live” Resonance presents this workshop focused on the activation of happiness supported by simple practices and common exercises that we can all access.

Countering negative feelings

In many parts of the world, happiness is not present in people’s lives. This is demonstrated with the current suicide rates in the world that are rising rapidly according to the World Health Organization.

That is why this platform that Resonance has become brings this initiative open to anyone that wants to see life from another perspective. Focused on the fact that there is always a tomorrow and you are invited to live it, hand in hand with El Despertador School of Happiness.

Workshop content

It is appropriate to mention that within the development of this activity various practices will be carried out to stimulate happiness such as:

– The Cortis. Activation of happiness.

– Focus and relationship.

– Games and laughter.

– Gratitude and appreciation.

Learn a little more about Yaniv Shanti “the activator of the happiness formula”

“The way to happiness is to remember what is yours by nature.” Yaniv Shanti ”.

Happiness activist and emotional health promoter.

Lecturer, motivator and life coach.

Meditation and personal growth instructor.

Transforming experiences facilitator.

In addition to this, he will be in charge of channeling his knowledge obtained through 25 years of experience and making you live a unique experience.

Sign up

The workshop has a value of $ 15 if you register before September 15th, the invitation is to sign up using the following link: https://form.jotform.com/212526041777859

So remember the appointment is this September 19th at 4:00pm at Resonance.

The invitation is made, the decision is yours; Join us to live this unique experience of “The Dance of Happiness” and give that turnaround to your life that you have been waiting for.

