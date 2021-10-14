More
    Limón Airport Will Have a Passenger Terminal to Activate Tourism

    The ¢ 3.407 million to finance the project were included in the 2022 budget

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    That is the objective of a project that includes the construction of a passenger terminal at the international airport located in the province of Limón. The work takes preponderance at this time as it is contemplated in the operational plans of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation for 2022.

    Even the deputies are discussing its financing: ¢ 3.407 million included in the ordinary budget for next year. If approved, the expectation is to start, at the beginning of next year, the contest to choose the company that will carry out the work, said Álvaro Salas, director of Civil Aviation. And if the process flows without major setbacks, it is expected that 2022 will also reach the order to start the work, taking advantage of the already existing design.

    Modern upgrade

    The new terminal would have waiting rooms, government offices, a division of national and international passenger flows and a covered passage between the departure lounges and the aircraft parking platform, explained Sylvia Jiménez, head of Civil Aviation airports.

    Likewise, it includes fire, rain and wastewater treatment systems. And, as an innovative element, the design will offer Caribbean characteristics such as the use of wood, natural colors and pilings.

    International category

    Limón airport has an international category. Hence, it is contemplated to give this projection to attract mainly regional flights with medium-sized ships, due to the size of the runway. It will also bet on low-cost airlines, which generally operate smaller ships.

    With better conditions, the destination can be promoted in other markets to guarantee continuity in services and improve airport security. According to the Aviation authorities, the Costa Rican Caribbean attracts more and more foreigners, in addition to the high position it has among nationals.

    That is why it is necessary to invest in better ones, since, although the Limón airport has a terminal, this structure does not offer the adequate capacity or conditions to serve passengers as it even suffers from water leaks.

    The expansion of Route 32 and the plan to build a marina and a yacht berth, with commercial and culinary premises are other projects that seek to facilitate access to the national Caribbean for tourism purposes.

    SourceDanny Canales
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleThis is how Costa Rica is presented in Europe in the Bicentennial
