More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    This is how Costa Rica is presented in Europe in the Bicentennial

    With a beautiful video

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    5
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    The renowned Spanish journalist Paco Nadal, who is known for writing travel reports for the newspaper El País, published a report about his visit to Costa Rica in the middle of this year, in which he shows the wonders of our country.

    “Everyone knows that Costa Rica is the country of green. But when you travel there you realize that there is much more. There is culture, traditions, crafts … and very kind people”, Nadal posted.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Among the places that Nadal visited, attractive areas such as the Poás Volcano, the Sierpe River, the Caño Island and several strategic points of the capital such as the Central Market and the National Theater stand out. In the same way, he highlighted the community tourism that he found in the national territory.

    Gone viral

    Nadal has more than 24 years of experience in the field of travel and tourism and collaborates with recognized international media. This video has gone viral internationally and in a few hours it exceeded 45,000 views.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceJohel Solano
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleThe Complete Guide to Camping in Costa Rica: 6 Must-Visit Camping Sites
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNGuillermo Agudelo -

    This is how Costa Rica is presented in Europe in the Bicentennial

    The renowned Spanish journalist Paco Nadal, who is known for writing travel reports for the newspaper El País, published...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER