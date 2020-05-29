Video goes viral:

Cattle robberies in rural areas have become a headache for owners in the country, who work very hard to bring income home. Last weekend, a modest cattle rancher suffered the loss of four calves that were stolen on Sunday, in the town of Carrillo, Guanacaste.

The rancher with the last name Hernández filed a complaint with the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) and after investigations, the authorities located the calves in another neighboring farm.

Emotional reunion

After the calves were returned to their owner`s farm, an emotional video, that has gone viral, recorded the happiness of the cows when seeing their offspring. Enjoy this curious video here.