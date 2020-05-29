This time we will give some recommendations for health care while you are in contact with your pets, those animals that are undoubtedly part of the family.

One of the most important measures is in the Always wash your hands, especially after touching the pet, handling its food, cleaning the cage, the containers for eating or drinking, or the litter box.

Put on gloves when cleaning or picking up pet droppings. If it is a bird, put a dust mask over the mouth and nose when cleaning the animal’s cage so as not to inhale particles from its urine or faeces.

Do not let children clean the cage or litter box unless they are supervised by an adult or can proceed safely and responsibly (again, they should wash their hands when finished.

Avoid kissing or touching your pet on the mouth, since infections can be transmitted through saliva. Also, do not share food with your pet.

Keep the area where your pet lives clean and collect the droppings regularly, do not allow your children to play in that place.

Also, do not let your pet into places where food is prepared or handled and do not bathe or clean his cage or aquarium in the kitchen sink or the bathtub. Wash the pet outdoors or speak to the vet for a professional to recommend.

Observe your children closely when they are related to the pet since the little ones are more likely to contract the infections that the family pet transmits because they crawl on the ground, kiss the pet, share food with it or put their fingers in their mouth and then they take them to their mouths.

Also, if your kids are going to a children’s zoo, farm, or friend’s house where animals live, make sure they know how important handwashing is.

You must keep your pet clean of fleas and ticks, these can be carriers of diseases that are very easy to transmit to the child population.

Some medications are taken by mouth to control this pest; Avoid the flea collar if you have young children because they can touch it and make you sick by inhaling the chemicals it contains.

When you go outside, take your pet on a leash and keep it away from animals that appear to be sick or not well vaccinated.

To finish, sterilize or cape your pet. This will reduce your contact with other animals that could be infected, especially if your pet goes outside a lot, feed him daily as nutritious as possible, give him fresh water, this way your pet will stay healthy.

As a final tip when choosing your family pet, take her to the vet for the appropriate vaccinations and physical examination. Don’t forget to re-vaccinate your pet according to the vaccination schedule recommended by the vet; This will keep your pet healthy and reduce the chances that it can transmit infections to your children.