If you are one of the people who want to live in this tropical paradise called Costa Rica for an indefinite period, you might want to know how much it costs to live here, especially with regards to housing, food, transportation, hobbies, among other aspects. We invite you to continue reading this article to clarify all these questions.

The first thing you should know about Costa Rica is that this country is one of the safest in Latin America; it also has a pioneering policy in the area of environmental preservation. That is why it is currently an ideal destination for ecotourism and having direct contact with nature.

With regards to the cost of living in Costa Rica, room rentals range between 390 and 560 dollars per month, as for a three-room apartment prices range from 700 to 950 dollars. It is worth mentioning that these prices are referential and may vary depending on the area and province where you want to live.

If you want to buy a property in Costa Rica, the prices are between 1,300 and 1,600 dollars per square meter. Similarly, these prices may vary depending on the area and province where the property is located.

As for basic services such as electricity, water, and gas, these vary depending on your consumption rate, but on average it is estimated to be about $ 75 per month. For home internet service you will have to cancel approximately 53 dollars per month.

As for house cleaning services in Costa Rica, these are adapted to your requirements, that is, you can hire their services either hourly, half or full day. The average cost varies between $ 40 and $ 75 per week.

Eating.

As for the food in this country, you can find a variety of dishes that fit both the budget and the palate of any foreigner. For example, a dinner for two people in a popular restaurant could cost you $ 7.60; instead 2 dishes with dessert included in a higher level restaurant would cost you around $17

It should be noted that if you adapt to the Costa Rican diet, the cost of food can be reduced considerably because you can consume either fruits or vegetables that are of the season and these have a lower cost.

On the other hand, if your tastes are more towards fast food, in Costa Rica a dinner at a fast-food chain like KFC or McDonald’s is at an average of $ 7.40.

Here is a reference price list with some basic food products you can find at a supermarket:

Water (1.5 liters)

$ 2.18

Milk (1 liter)

$ 1.37

Beer (0.5 liters)

$ 1.72

1 kilogram of veal

$ 8.90

1 kg of rice

$ 2.18

1 kg of tomatoes

$ 2.35

1 kg of potatoes

$ 1.81

1 kg of apples

$ 3.98

Dozen eggs

$ 3.08

Transportation.

The cost of moving around in the Costa Rican territory will depend on the means of transport that you wish to take; for example, the average cost of a taxi is $ 1.20 per kilometer of travel.

To travel by public transport (bus), the one-way trip is equivalent to $ 0.88 and if you wish to use it frequently, we recommend you buy a voucher that has a cost of $ 55 per month.

As for the cost of a liter of gasoline, it is currently set at $ 1.01.

Hobbies.

If you are one of the people who like going to the movies, in Costa Rica the cost of admission ranges from $ 6.60 without including the popcorn and soda. As for the monthly payment in a gym, the average price is 50 dollars, although we also recommend you go trekking through the woods and beaches enjoying our incomparable natural beauty at no cost!

If you want to buy Nike or Adidas brand sneakers the cost can reach $ 100, although there are other brands of lower prices.

In summary, if you come from the United States or Canada with an average of 1500 to 3000 dollars per month, you can enjoy an acceptable quality of life in Costa Rica. It is important to know that all these prices are an estimate and this may vary depending on your tastes or requirements.