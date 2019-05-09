Before choosing an ideal pet, important aspects must be taken into account; First of all, you should consider if you are prepared to have it. Pets are not sought to buy or adopt by impulse, this is due more to a decision making, taking into account the time available for the care of the animal.

The most common pet that people choose is a dog. Before this, you should ask yourself “what space do I have?”, in order to know the pet’s size that I should choose. If you choose a large pet for a small size, it is important to keep in mind that you must have time to take the animal at least twice a day to relieve it.

On the other hand, another question would be, does my family agree with this decision? Since it is not significant that a member disagrees, this would bring discomfort to both the owner and his pet, sometimes the animal could be mistreated by that person for not wanting to have it at home.

Having an animal, no matter how small it may be, brings good nutrition, personal hygiene (nails, ears, baths, hairstyles, constant visits to the hairdresser), assistance to the veterinarian, in order to have control of the necessary vitamins and vaccines to avoid possible diseases.

All these factors limit having a pet at home but not in your life, given that, not having the possibility to meet these requirements, there is the option to sponsor or sponsor a pet (it is about having a pet indirectly).

How I can help

Having a pet at home has multiple benefits, and it has been scientifically proven that within the psychological aspect, it reduces stress levels, its owners are less likely to suffer from depression and even improve their social life, being cheerful people with better states of cheer up; now people seek enjoyment through social networks, creating Facebook or Instagram accounts to their pets where they are publishing the pranks they make in their day to day, and in this way generating more sociability at the electronic level.

On the other hand, there are pet clubs, which are essential to share experiences and doubts about caring for them. Veterinarians sometimes give their knowledge to the owners. “At all times these little living beings bring happiness to people because they do not know about falsehood; they just give sincere love.

Pets especially dog only know how to give love so they should receive love, the main care should be to have it in control with the veterinarian to ensure their health and can reach about ten years of life (each canine year is equivalent to 4 years humans). Good nutrition also guarantees a long life to the most common pet of the people: “dogs”. Their owners must have time to get them to do exercises; otherwise, they will not be able to channel the energy that they would burn with their daily walks or their games sessions, resulting in an anxious load that most of the time results in aggressiveness.

Make the decision to have a pet, does not require a specific time, the decision can be made at any time of life “yes, whoever decides to have a pet must be a responsible person, to be able to guarantee the happiness of the animal. Do not do it on impulse because pets are not toys”.

Discover if pets are friends or enemies of children

Friends at all times, dogs teach children the stages of life, since they see puppies, then their growth and sometimes their death; giving them to understand that death is part of life. The dog teaches them how to give and receive love, gives them happiness, fun, and protection.

With respect to health, children improve their immunity from a very young age and it is also the responsibility of the parents and the owner to have the dog healthy, free of parasites, fleas, ticks, among others. They should not leave the care of the dogs in the hands of the child, (bathing them, cleaning their eyes), only creating the responsibility of placing water or food in their cup is the most appropriate.

Recommendations on buying or adopting

Please… Adopt! The shelters are overcrowded, there are many homeless animals. Also, give the opportunity to old dogs to know what it is to have love, many have been thrown into the street since they were puppies and have not been able to meet home and most die without getting to know

I recommend that you do not try to solve a Christmas gift with a pet unless you are taking into account the responsibility that this requires, and after having made the decision as a family that is the most important.