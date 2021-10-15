Vehicle Circulation Restriction in Costa Rica Will Begin at 10 p.m. as of this Saturday

The Government of Costa Ricaannounced this past Wednesday changes to the sanitary vehicle circulation restriction as of October 16th.For the second half of the month, this measure – installed to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus – will prevent circulation between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. from Monday to Sunday throughout the national territory, announced the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas Peraza.

In the daytime slot (5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.) the license plate restriction will be maintained as follows:

On weekends, one day will not circulate the even plates (October 17, 23 and 31) and the other will circulate the odd ones (October 16, 24 and 30).

Commercial establishments may serve the public at the same time as the vehicle restriction; that is, from 5:00 a.m. at 10:00 p.m. from Mondays to Sundays.

Greater opening

In November, the sanitary vehicle restriction will undergo other variations. On the one hand, night transit will be possible until 11:00 p.m. and on the other hand, the impediment of daytime circulation by plates will be lifted throughout the national territory, except in the “Anillo de Circunvalación”, in San José.

Thus, during the first half of next month the restriction in the central part of the capital will be in the following order:

Plates ending in 1 and 2 do not circulate on Monday.

Tuesday the plates ending in 3 and 4 do not circulate.

Wednesday plates ending in 5 and 6 do not circulate.

Thursday the plates finished in 7 and 8 do not circulate.

Plates ending in 9 and 0 do not circulate on Friday.

Weekends of November 6-7 and 13-14 one day the even plates will not circulate and the other the odd ones will circulate (order has not been specified).

If the conditions of the covid-19 Pandemic are maintained, those provisions would be extended to December.The shops will also be able to serve the public until 11:00 p.m.

For that month there are also extensions in the capacity of different types of establishments and public transport. For example, the trains will be able to carry 29 standing people for each Apollo-type wagon, 9 in the case of conventional wagons and 102 in the wagons of the new units. The buses, on the other hand, will be able to carry up to 15 standing users.

In turn, the number of people will be increased for the following activities:

Social events: 100 people without a vaccination scheme or 200 people with a complete covid-19 vaccination scheme

Academic, business and church events: 500 people.

Bars, restaurants, casinos and shops: 50% capacity.

Hotels over 100 rooms: 100% capacity. Common areas in 50%.

The opening hours of the beaches will be from Monday to Sunday from 5:00 a.m. at 8:00 p.m.