    Coldplay Hints That it Will Include Costa Rica in its Tour

    On Instagram, a video was published where the image of the TicoNational Stadium is projected

    By TCRN STAFF
    The British band Coldplay gave hints on their official Instagram account that they will include Costa Rica in their concert tour.The group shared a short video on their social networks that shows images projected at the TicoNational Stadium and the description indicates #MOTSWT with the Costa Rican flag.#MOTSWT is the hastag of their new album “Music of the Spheres”, the ninth studio recording of the British band and its release will be on October 15th.

    “Through a message on their social networks, the group led by Chris Martin confirmed the release of their long-awaited album, which is produced by the Swede Max Martin, known for having collaborated with many of the great names of pop music such as Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, The Weeknd or Britney Spears.

    “Coldplay accompanied its announcement with a musical trailer of space motifs, called” Overtura “, in which the band’s music accompanies a sidereal walk between planets,” as reported.One of the peculiarities of the new album is that some of the songs are represented by “emojis” and not by words.

    Endorsement given

    The details about his possible visit to Costa Rica are still unknown, however, weeks ago the Health authorities announced that the endorsement was given for the realization of two massive events with vaccinated people, one of them, it was indicated, will be held in November with 2,500 people in the Viva Park and another in December with 5,000 people in the National Stadium.

    Source Kristin Hidalgo
    ViaBeleida Delgado
