    “La Mano Del Arenal”: the Giant that Emerges From the Mountain Overlooking the Lagoon

    Telling the story of the mountain giant

    By Beleida Delgado
    The “Owner of the Mount”, is the name of the mystical tale and from which a giant emerges who cares for the Arenal mountain. This thematic development begins to take shape on the slopes of the Arenal Volcano, within the Sky project.

    Two years ago, the hand of that giant emerged, the La Mano Del Arenal. A work by the Upalese sculptor, Marco Antonio González and from where there is a beautiful view of Lake Arenal at a height of 1057 meters.

    Thematic Park development

    “We are in a process of thematic development in the park, of telling the story of the mountain giant that sometimes lets itself be seen and that is why we shook hands, we also have some giant footprints,” said Rodrigo Valverde.

    The work is made of concrete, with a steel base and there are two ways to get there: by cable car or by canopy. “It is part of the tour we offer and it has become famous because Ticos really like to take pictures on it,” added Valverde. In the first instance, the project was named after the “Hand of the Owner of the Mountain”, but popularity placed it as the Hand of the Arenal and that is how it stayed. In recent weeks the visitation of nationals eager for a photo in this place has increased and there are even excursions from different parts of the country.

    Source Marcela Delgado
    Beleida Delgado
