    Three Weekly Direct Flights between San José and Cancun are announced

    In recent months, Avianca airline has announced the operation of 5 direct routes

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    The Avianca airline announced on Tuesday that it will have three weekly flights between San José and Cancun starting in December. This is a “commitment to strengthening direct connectivity between Mexico and Central America to promote tourism and economic reactivation,” the company reported.

    Tickets can already be purchased

    In recent months the airline has announced the operation of 5 direct routes to New York, Los Angeles, Panama City, Mexico City and now Cancun. Tickets are already on sale through Avianca.com.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    SourcePilar Acuña
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
