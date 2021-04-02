More
    Search
    EconomyHealthMoney
    Updated:

    New York State Legalizes the Recreational Use of Marijuana

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    Real EstateTCRN STAFF -

    Pandemic Triggers Real Estate Appetite in Costa Rica

    Costa Rica once again is in a real estate boom, this time due to the explosive conjunction of COVID-19, the creation of new laws for Digital Nomads
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    New York State Legalizes the Recreational Use of Marijuana

    The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, signed this past Wednesday the law that legalizes the recreational use of...
    Read more
    Sports & GamesTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Will Host Mountain Bike Competition Exclusive for Women

    An exclusive stage mountain biking event for women will take place for the first time in Costa Rica next...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, signed this past Wednesday the law that legalizes the recreational use of marijuana, approved the day before by state legislators. With this initiative endorsed by both houses, where the Cuomo Democrats hold the majority, New York joins 14 other states in the United States – plus the District of Columbia – that already allow this use for Cannabis.

    “This landmark legislation brings justice to long-marginalized communities, fosters a new industry that will grow the economy, and establishes substantial safety guarantees for the people,” Cuomo said in a statement.

    The governor’s office has said its enforcement could provide about $ 350 million a year in taxes and create tens of thousands of jobs. 40% of the tax revenue will go to Black and Latino communities, whose members have been disproportionately detained on marijuana-related charges, according to US media outlets.

    Legally regulated

    The law will allow people over 21 years of age to buy Cannabis and grow plants for their personal consumption, with a plan for part of the funds raised to go to drug treatment and education. New York will also automatically expunge the records of people previously convicted of marijuana-related crimes who will no longer be punished.

    The law will also eliminate fines for possession of up to 85 grams of the drug, the new personal possession limit. And an existing program for the medical use of Marijuana will be expanded.

    The decision comes as Cuomo faces an investigation for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of employees, as well as accusations against his administration of having covered up deaths related to COVID-19 in nursing homes.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )
      SourceTCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleCosta Rica Will Host Mountain Bike Competition Exclusive for Women
      Next articlePandemic Triggers Real Estate Appetite in Costa Rica
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      Real EstateTCRN STAFF -

      Pandemic Triggers Real Estate Appetite in Costa Rica

      Costa Rica once again is in a real estate boom, this time due to the explosive conjunction of COVID-19, the creation of new laws for Digital Nomads
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Costa Rica Already Registers More People Vaccinated Than Positive Cases of COVID-19

      Health TCRN STAFF -
      Costa Rica began 2021 with a significant decrease in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, a trend that has been maintained throughout this first...
      Read more

      Crowdsourcing a new Business Model

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      The Crowdsourcing, is a terminology that comes from the conjugation of two words of Anglo-Saxon origin "Crowd" (crowd) and "Source" (source). It is emerging...
      Read more

      Costa Rica Officials Urged its Citizens to Support Local Tourism During Easter

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      The Costa Rican government today urged the population to visit the National Parks during Holy Week to support tourism and thus contribute to reactivate...
      Read more

      Barefoot Children Have Advantages

      Health TCRN STAFF -
      Walking in the mall, the temptation for some women is shoes, after observing many types of footwear, they go to the children's section and...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »