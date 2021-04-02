More
    Search
    Sports & Games
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Will Host Mountain Bike Competition Exclusive for Women

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    Real EstateTCRN STAFF -

    Pandemic Triggers Real Estate Appetite in Costa Rica

    Costa Rica once again is in a real estate boom, this time due to the explosive conjunction of COVID-19, the creation of new laws for Digital Nomads
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    New York State Legalizes the Recreational Use of Marijuana

    The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, signed this past Wednesday the law that legalizes the recreational use of...
    Read more
    Sports & GamesTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Will Host Mountain Bike Competition Exclusive for Women

    An exclusive stage mountain biking event for women will take place for the first time in Costa Rica next...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    An exclusive stage mountain biking event for women will take place for the first time in Costa Rica next May. This is the Kivelix Trophy, which will take place between the 15th and 16th of that month at the Hacienda Guachipelín, in Rincón de la Vieja, Guanacaste; which the organization expects between 150 and 200 riders from across the country to attend.

    The competition consists of two timed races and a general classification. The stages are divided as follows: The first consists of a 15km race. While the second will have a route of more than 20 km.

    Unique format

    Its format is “unique” in America, according to the creator and organizer of the event, the national cyclist Katherine Herrera. It is expected that this will be carried out once a year in different places of the national territory. The rider explained that the objective of the activity – which has the motto: “The only protagonist is you” – is to encourage and promote female mountain biking in Costa Rica.

    “For four years I have been innovating in creating spaces for women cyclists where they have the greatest role in a high-quality event, since in our country there is none. My goal is to empower them, so that they know that there are exclusive spaces for them to live a unique experience around this exciting sport and that more women practice it,” said the former national team captain.

    Among the initiatives promoted by Herrera are the first mountain bike race only for women in 2017. “That’s when we began to demonstrate, not with words, but with deeds, that this space was needed. In 2018 our participation increased to more than 100%, so there we told ourselves with more evidence that space is needed”.

    Consolidated events

    Likewise, the cyclist supported other organizers of consolidated events to expand the categories to receive women and participated in the first performance of the Women’s Master Tour two years ago, in which 167 women competed.

    “I have been in cycling for 20 years, having competed at the national level and have been selected nationally; also one of the things I like is listening to people, especially women, who have always told me about the the need to create spaces at the female cycling level based on this, the Kivelix brand was born, to create spaces at the female level”.

    “This because previously there was no equality in the categories for women’s cycling. So that is what we have been doing: promoting and creating those spaces.” It was a matter of space under equal conditions, because they told me that, for example, a 40-year-old woman like me, was going to compete with a 30-year-old, or a 50-year-old with a 30-year-old. So what we did was segment the categories to show that there are women and that there is a need, but what was missing were more spaces,” Herrera explained.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )
      SourcePaulo Villalobos
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleCosta Rica Already Registers More People Vaccinated Than Positive Cases of COVID-19
      Next articleNew York State Legalizes the Recreational Use of Marijuana
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      Real EstateTCRN STAFF -

      Pandemic Triggers Real Estate Appetite in Costa Rica

      Costa Rica once again is in a real estate boom, this time due to the explosive conjunction of COVID-19, the creation of new laws for Digital Nomads
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Which Sports are Popular in Costa Rica?

      Sports & Games TCRN STAFF -
      Costa Rica is unofficially called the country of happy people. Most of its citizens are satisfied with their lives
      Read more

      Plogging, the New Fitness Trend that Takes Care of the Environment

      Sports & Games TCRN STAFF -
      Plogging is derived from the Swedish term "ploka", which means to pick up trash while jogging. This idea was born in 2016 in Sweden...
      Read more

      COVID-19 and Soccer Trials Stand Out as the Main News this Past Week in Costa Rica

      Sports & Games TCRN STAFF -
      Strong criticism of the slow process of vaccination against COVID-19 that forced the Government to speed up immunization and the demand trial of three...
      Read more

      Costa Rica will have a Delegation to the World Winter Games

      Sports & Games TCRN STAFF -
      After a forced pause at the global level, little by little Costa Ricaworks on the reactivation of the program and the illusion of returning...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »