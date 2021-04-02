Costa Rica began 2021 with a significant decrease in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, a trend that has been maintained throughout this first quarter. The authorities reported this week that 7.44% of the country’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since December 24th when the vaccination campaign began.

Data released by the Costa Rican Social Security (CCSS) indicate that 384,355 people have received at least one dose. Of that total, 224,092 have received one dose and 160,263 already have the two doses that complete the vaccination schedule. With these data, this country of 5 million inhabitants reaches a vaccination rate of 7.44 per 100 inhabitants, explained the CCSS. In men the rate is 6.8 and in women 8.1.

After a series of criticisms from the media, experts and citizens on social networks to the supposed slowness of the vaccination process, the authorities decided to intensify the work during Holy Week and reduced the number of vaccines in reserve.

Costa Rica is only receiving vaccines from Pfizer, a company that makes weekly deliveries. The arrival of batches of AstraZeneca is expected in May, both from the pharmaceutical company directly and from the Covax mechanism.

A very positive trend forward



“Costa Rica already registers more people vaccinated than positive cases of COVID-19 (accumulated). In total, 384,355 vaccines have been applied, thus reaching an application rate of 7.44 per 100 inhabitants. A very encouraging figure showing that with effort and hope we can move forward,” Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado said on his social networks.

Total numbers



According to official data, Costa Rica accumulates 216,764 cases of COVID-19 throughout the Pandemic, of which 2,957 have died. This past Tuesday, the authorities counted 496 new cases and 8 deaths. There are currently 333 people hospitalized, of which 163 are located in intensive care units.

In December, Costa Rica registered an average of nearly 1,400 new cases per day, but as of January the average is around 400. This country maintains practically all economic activities enabled with health protocols and measures for the distancing between people.

The authorities have insisted to the population on the need to respect health protocols, maintain preventive measures and avoid crowds, with a special call for this Holy Week where thousands go on vacation.