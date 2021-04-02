Costa Rica will reopen its land borders next Monday (5th of April) for the entry of tourists, after more than a year of closure due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The reopening brings with it a series of requirements that must be met by those Tourists seeking to enter the country through posts bordering Nicaragua or Panama.

Raquel Vargas, Director of Migration and Foreigners, mentioned that tourists must process their health pass through the web at least 48 hours in advance. On the other hand, the official recalled that the quarantine period that was ordered to nationals and residents for entering the country by land will be eliminated.

Since Costa Rica closed its borders on March 19th, 2020, and until last February, Migration counted 29,528 people band entry at the different land border checkpoints into the country.