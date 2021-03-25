More
    Costa Rica Reopens Its Land Borders to Tourism as of April 5th

    Sanitary quarantine order for nationals and residents is no longer a requirement

    By TCRN STAFF
    Starting next April 5th, the land borders of Costa Rica will reopen to tourism. This was the only entry point for people to the country that had been blocked since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic in early 2020. Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura Sancho announced the decision this past Tuesday during the authorities’ press conference on the response to the virus.

    Tourists who want to enter Costa Rican territory must meet the same requirements as those who do so by air since the end of the previous year: valid visa (if required), fill out the health pass and have taken out insurance with a national company or foreign that covers medical expenses. Similarly, the authorities announced that as of April 5th, nationals and residents who enter Costa Rica by land will not need to comply with the sanitary quarantine order.

    Not lower the guard


    Both the Minister of Tourism and the executive president of the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Care (CNE), Alexander Solís, asked people not to lower their guard. Similarly, institutions and businesses were urged to follow health protocols.

    “This year we have the importance of choosing if we stay at home or if we go out, but there is no doubt the importance of choosing responsibility as a form of patriotism,” said Segura Sancho.

    Costa Rica has accumulated 213,438 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the Pandemic. Currently, 284 people are hospitalized, 147 of them in intensive care with ages between 15 and 91 years. As for deaths, 2,908 related to the virus have already been registered. On the other hand, 190,950 people have recovered.

