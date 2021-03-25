More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    An Anticipated and Intense Rainy Season in Costa Rica, Meteorologist Foresee for This Year

    Although the La Niña phenomenon loses intensity, it is predicted that it could reappear in the second part of the rainy season

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica is Declared the Happiest Country in Latin America

    Finland was voted the "happiest country in the world" for the fourth year in a row, ahead of Denmark,...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Reopens Its Land Borders to Tourism as of April 5th

    Starting next April 5th, the land borders of Costa Rica will reopen to tourism. This was the only entry...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    An Anticipated and Intense Rainy Season in Costa Rica, Meteorologist Foresee for This Year

    The rainy season will arrive in Costa Rica earlier than expected with greater intensity, although less than in 2020....
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The rainy season will arrive in Costa Rica earlier than expected with greater intensity, although less than in 2020. This was announced this past Tuesday by the National Institute of Meteorology (IMN).

    According to forecasts, the downpours will arrive first in the southern Pacific of the country between March 27 and 31; to the Central Pacific between April 26 and 30, while for the Central Valley and the North Zone it will be between May 6 and 10. The forecast for the Nicoya Peninsula is that the rains will begin to occur between May 11 and 15 and between May 16 and 20 in the North Pacific.

    During the first part of the rainy season, it is expected that there will be rainier conditions than usual in the Pacific and the Central Valley, contrary to the Caribbean where more deficits are expected.

    Attentive to the weather conditions

    “We must remember that our rainy season is characterized by heavy downpours, which are usually accompanied by lightning strikes and, on some occasions, even by hail and whirlwinds. For this reason, the population is called upon to be attentive to the weather conditions, particularly in places that are repeatedly flooded,” said the director of the IMN, Werner Stolz.

    “La Niña” will come

    Another aspect to take into account is that, although the La Niña phenomenon is losing strength, it is expected that for the second part of the rainy season it will reappear. “It should be noted that in none of the scenarios for this year is the possibility of El Niño contemplated, which means that a drought in the Pacific area is unlikely,” added Stolz.

    As for the cyclone season, it is estimated to be less intense compared to 2020, when 30 occurred. What is forecast is that between 15 to 20 tropical cyclones and at least seven to 10 hurricanes will form.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    Subscribe

    * indicates required
    / ( mm / dd )

      SourceLuis Ramirez Salazar
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous article50% capacity in Churches and Line to Receive Communion, New Measures Approved for Religious Activities
      Next articleCosta Rica Reopens Its Land Borders to Tourism as of April 5th
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      TravelTCRN STAFF -

      Costa Rica is Declared the Happiest Country in Latin America

      Finland was voted the "happiest country in the world" for the fourth year in a row, ahead of Denmark,...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Prestigious World Travel Guide Highlights the “Cute Baby Sloth” and “Costa Rica” as a Dream Destination

      Environment TCRN STAFF -
      The image of a lazy three-toed baby sloth suspended and hanging from its two young arms on a branch in the middle of the...
      Read more

      Costa Rica and the Irregular Situation of its Seas

      Environment TCRN STAFF -
      Just as many people have appreciated, Costa Rica has an incredible biodiversity and let's say that it is its main weakness, but who are...
      Read more

      New Animal Rescue Center Opens its Doors in La Guácima

      Environment TCRN STAFF -
      Do you love wild animals? But above all, would you like to contribute to a center that is dedicated to rescuing these animals so...
      Read more

      Turrialba Will Have Three Citizen Water Observatories

      Environment TCRN STAFF -
      Turrialba will have three citizen water observatories, backed by the Tropical Agronomic Research and Teaching Center (CATIE) and the Union of Asadas from the...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »