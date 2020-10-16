More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Dust Clouds from the Sahara Invade Several Countries in the Americas

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Dust Clouds from the Sahara Invade Several Countries in the Americas

    The world constantly faces climatic situations, caused by natural phenomena, some with health implications, others with only...
    Read more
    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    World Food Day: a Celebration Created to Become Aware of What We Consume.

    Our health or lack of it is due to what we eat...
    Read more
    NewsGuillermo Agudelo -

    Four pre-Columbian Tombs Found in Route Extension in Costa Rica

    An archaeological evaluation before the expansion of the main highway in Costa...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The world constantly faces climatic situations, caused by natural phenomena, some with health implications, others with only structural effects.

    Sahara Dust or “Sahara Air Layer” is a very dry and dust-laden air mass that forms in the Sahara Desert in late spring, summer and early fall and moves usually to the North Atlantic Ocean every 3-5 days. This layer can extend vertically between 1,500 to 6,000 m (5,000 to 20,000 ft) high in the troposphere and is associated with large amounts of very dry and dust-laden air (50% less humidity than a typical tropical sounding) and strong winds. (25-55 mph or 10-25m / s)

    These strong or jet winds are usually between 6,500-14,500 feet (2000-4500m) high in the central and western parts of the North Atlantic Ocean and at a depth of 1-2 miles (1.6-3.2 km)

    Dust from the Sahara can have a significant negative effect on the intensity of tropical cyclones and their formation. The dry air from this can weaken the tropical cyclone by suppressing the storm’s updrafts, and the horizontal winds carried by these winds significantly change the wind shear in the storm environment.

    The effect of dust from the Sahara on the intensity of the tropical cyclone is still not very well understood, although some studies suggest that it may have an impact on cloud formation.

    Dust from the Sahara can cover an area equivalent to the continent of the USA. These masses have been traced west to the Caribbean Sea, Central America, and the Gulf of Mexico.

    Health implications of Sahara dust

    The particles are between 2.5 and 10 microns in size, which are respirable particles. Then they can enter through the nose and mouth at the time of breathing and lodge in the trachea, in the bronchi or reach even in smaller size the 2.5 to the terminals, the bronchi and the alveoli in the lungs.

    Dust clouds often affect people who already have chronic respiratory diseases, such as chronic asthma, emphysema, or bronchitis, which are part of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

    The World Health Organization (WHO) explains that the danger of this phenomenon “lies in the content of bacteria, viruses, spores, iron, mercury and pesticides in the dust.”

    And it is that when the winds of the desert of Africa raise sand, they collect pollutants when passing through deforested areas of the region, mainly the sub-Saharan countries.

    “These storms when they manage to concentrate and reach populated areas of Europe and America, can cause the appearance of allergies and asthmatic crises in many people”, explains the WHO.

    People with respiratory problems or immunosuppression, who in turn are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, are usually the most affected.

    “Many times there are cases of persistent flu or allergies with no apparent cause that may have been caused by contact with particles of biological origin present in these mists”, indicates the WHO

    Recommendations to the Sahara Air Layer

    Ideally, avoid prolonged exposure to Saharan dust, so the general recommendation is to stay home when these clouds are present.

    It is recommended to use face shields such as masks or a damp cloth that completely covers the nose and mouth.

    If you have the sensation of foreign bodies in your eyes, wash with plenty of water. It is preferable to use potable, boiled or chlorinated water. Wash your hands before starting the procedure.

    It is also important to cover water sources (wells, containers or ponds) to avoid contamination

    Which countries will be affected by the dust of the Sahara?

    The gigantic layer of dust from the Sahara reaches several countries in Latin America. So far the effects of this dust storm have been registered in Venezuela, Guatemala, Colombia, El Salvador and Mexico. Cuba and Costa Rica are also among the countries that are affected by the presence of this layer of dust.

    This dust phenomenon is darkening the skies in the Caribbean and will soon spread to the US.

    Although the dust of the Sahara does not represent such a threat to our health compared to the new coronavirus, we must take into account the recommendations that the authorities consider pertinent so as not to be affected by the diseases caused by this layer of dust.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    Previous articleWorld Food Day: a Celebration Created to Become Aware of What We Consume.
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Dust Clouds from the Sahara Invade Several Countries in the Americas

    The world constantly faces climatic situations, caused by natural phenomena, some with health implications, others with only...
    Read more
    Awareness

    World Food Day: a Celebration Created to Become Aware of What We Consume.

    TCRN STAFF -
    Our health or lack of it is due to what we eat daily. Our country and the...
    Read more
    News

    Four pre-Columbian Tombs Found in Route Extension in Costa Rica

    Guillermo Agudelo -
    An archaeological evaluation before the expansion of the main highway in Costa Rica revealed the presence of...
    Read more
    News

    Pensioners in Costa Rica can now access the new Accelerated Withdrawal ROP

    TCRN STAFF -
    More than 12,000 people in the country can currently request an accelerated withdrawal from the Obligatory Complementary Pension Scheme (ROP)
    Read more
    News

    “Culture of Privilege” Aims to Maintain Inequalities in Latin America

    TCRN STAFF -
    Little is said about the “culture of privilege”, a permanent reproducer of inequalities whose birth dates from the conquest and colonization of Latin America
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Well-Known World Celebrities Join Their Voices in Favor of Rescuing the Environment

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    With a call to resolve the climate crisis by 2030, Prince William and Pope Francis joined an...
    Read more

    Costa Rica expands its Marine Protection Area in defense of Biodiversity

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica has added more than 11,000 square kilometers to its marine conservation map over the last...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Will Lead the Genetic Improvement of Crops in Central America

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Authorities of Costa Rica reported this Friday that the country will lead the Center for Innovation for the Improvement of Crops in...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Commits Together With 63 Countries to Put Wildlife and Climate at the Forefront of Economic Recovery Plans

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Two days before the UN Summit on biodiversity, Costa Rica along with 63 other countries pledged to take drastic measures to curb...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »