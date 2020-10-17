Come to Visit the Dr. Rafael Ángel Calderón Guardia Historical Museum

The Dr. Rafael Ángel Calderón Guardia Museum, created in 1991, highlights the historical significance of the life and work of Dr. Calderón Guardia during his tenure as President of the Republic (1940-1944).

With the mission of recovering, preserving, and disseminating the value and significance of the life and work of Dr. Rafael Ángel Calderón Guardia, (President of the Republic in the period 1940-1944.), The Dr. Rafael Ángel Calderón Guardia Museum It was created in 1991 as an institution attached to the Ministry of Culture and Youth.

This Museum aims to consolidate its position in the cultural environment of the country using dynamic and modern methods, aimed at excellence in the provision of services, as well as maintaining a broad relationship and exchange with the national community. But what does it do and how does it do it? It has mainly three areas of action.

Historical

For what it was created and through which it contributes to the education of Costa Ricans on the issue of the antecedents and promulgation of Social Reforms in Costa Rica. This is done through guided visits, talks, the projection of videos, and the exhibition of traveling exhibits in communities far from the center of the country.

In support of national and international artists.

The complement of the previous one since one of the main purposes of the Museum is its dissemination. To achieve this, part of its space is allocated to the exhibition of various manifestations of the visual arts such as engraving, painting, photography, installation, sculpture, drawing, and others, which are removed every 22 days, approximately, in the Gallery rooms. Manuel de la Cruz González.

There, the work of young Costa Rican artists is exhibited, as well as experienced artists and international artists brought to the country by different diplomatic representations and foundations dedicated to promoting the visual arts. Also, the auditorium is a space that is used for book presentations, plays by a few actors, dance presentations, recitals, film series, and others like that.

Declared a National Monument and Cultural Heritage of the country.

It is a duty to restore, maintain, and protect the beautiful and almost century-old building of 800 square meters that houses the Museum. This spacious house, dating from the early twentieth century, was declared a National Monument in 1979, becoming part of the historical – architectural heritage of the country. In 2001 it was recognized by the Center for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage of the MCJ as one of the best-preserved buildings.

The Museum offers the public various services, all of them free of charge.

Guided visits to students Guided visits: Guided visits are offered to groups of students and others. The guided tour includes the three areas of the Museum: Social reform, visual arts, and architectural heritage. If your interest is specifically in one of these areas, you can request an appointment by calling the telephone extensions 108 (for the historical visit), 109 (for the visit to the Gallery), and 104 (for the visit of architectural heritage). The full service takes approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.