Sagunto celebrates one more year the International Tango Festival, which reaches its sixteenth edition. Next Saturday, September 12, at 8:00 p.m., the Mario Monreal Cultural Center will host this event of the Fall 2020 Cultural Agenda as usual with the security measures contemplated in the COVID-19 prevention protocol.

The Sagunto International Festival is a classic of the cultural programming of the Sagunto City Council, an act rooted in the municipality and that has a high attendance due to the quality of the musicians and singers who participate, as well as the improvised repertoire that they offer to the public.

For the 16th edition, the presence of Fabián Carbone, a native of Buenos Aires, studied bandoneon and composition with the teachers Héctor Mele, Julio Pane and Rodolfo Mederos, expanding his training at the Avellaneda School of Popular Music. Based in Spain, conducting and arranging for bandoneon and string quintet of Piazzolla’s ‘Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas’, he has worked with prominent artists such as Imperio Argentina, Fito Páez, Shakira, Enrique Morente, Joaquín Sabina and Pedro Guerra.

He premiered with the opera ‘María de Buenos Aires’ at the Palau de la Música in Valencia and has conducted the direction, arrangement and performance of the work Oblivion for RTVE together with the great violinist Ara Malikian. Carbone and his orchestra played Aníbal Troilo’s repertoire at various festivals and, in addition, he has participated in the closing of the Melilla 2018 World Tango Summit and was a solo bandoneon for the OCG in 2018.

Other talented artists

The singer Mariel Martínez will also be present, originally from Buenos Aires and based in Madrid, she is part of the new voices in the current Tango scene. Her constantly expanding artistic career receives excellent reviews from the media and also receives great public acceptance. She was nominated for Best Female Tango Artist at Los Premios Gardel 2014 for her album Esos otros Tangos.

She is currently presenting her sixth album ‘Templanza’ together with the Fabián Carbone Sextet and the original arrangements of the Aníbal Troilo Orchestra. She has toured stages in Spain, Argentina, France, Italy, Russia, the Czech Republic or Portugal.

On guitar, Ramón Maschio, born in Buenos Aires. Maschio stands out as a guitarist of tango and other popular genres by the hand of renowned artists from Argentina and Europe, performing in the most prestigious international stages (Cosquín Festival-Argentina, Coliseo Theater in Buenos Aires, Cervantino Mexico Festival, Lyon Opera-France , Festival of Guitars of Santo Tirso-Portugal, Casa da Música do Porto, National Theater of Costa Rica, Royal Concert Guebow-Amsterdam or the World Summit of Tango Melilla 2018).

He has been a teacher at the Academia Nacional del Tango in Buenos Aires and at the EMPA. With more than twenty years of experience, in addition to his collaboration with different artists, he directs Latitude Quatro in Portugal.

Alejandra and Mariano will be in charge of the dance

Mariano’s Tango style is characterized by creativity, expressiveness and power in dance. Together with Alejandra, whose unique style is based on a foundation of ballet, modern dance and jazz. In addition to their very recognizable tango, they bring that special ‘something’ every time they go on stage.

They have worked in and outside of Spain with large orchestras, as well as in companies made up of dancers of international prestige and have trained in other dances such as classical ballet, contemporary dance or jazz, in addition to receiving regular interpretation classes.

With the flute will be Juanma G. Navía, flutist, pianist, arranger and composer, who obtained the superior title of transverse flute in Granada. She has collaborated with the City of Granada Orchestra and the Extremadura Orchestra.

She performs as a soloist with the Presjovem Orchestra and collaborates with figures such as Osvaldo Jiménez, Ramón Maschio, Luna-Ibañez Tango, Moscato Luna, among others. In addition, she has participated in the International Tango Festival of Granada (2016 and 2018), Iberoamericana de Música EXIB 2016 (Évora, Portugal), the 11th World Tango Summit in Melilla (2018) or the Exhibition at the Puerto de Ideas Festival in 2018 (Valparaíso, Chile).

The price of admission to the event is 9 euros and can be purchased through the Servientradas web portal or at the box office one hour before the show.