    Costa Rica Has Three Years in a Row with a Downward Trend in Cases of Chikungunya

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Chikungunya virus decreased its circulation in the country for the last three years. According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, in the last five years, the total number of cases was 4 thousand. In 2019 the figure was 142, for this 2020 only 42 cases are reported, thus demonstrating the downward trend of this virus in the country.

    Catalina Ramírez, an epidemiologist with the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), confirmed that the institution’s laboratories have not identified the viral detection of Chikungunya for almost three years. Rodrigo Marín, deputy director of Health Surveillance, explained that the few cases are related to patients who presented antibodies against the virus.

    In 2013, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) confirmed the first cases of transmission for the chikungunya virus on the island of Saint Martin. The first autochthonous case in the country was registered in 2014.

