More
    Search
    EducationNews
    Updated:

    At 84, Celina García Graduates from the UNED

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    At 84, Celina García Graduates from the UNED

    At 84 years old, Celina García Vega shows that there are no limits to fulfill a dream....
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Has Three Years in a Row with a Downward Trend in Cases of Chikungunya

    The Chikungunya virus decreased its circulation in the country for the last three years. According to statistics...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Movie Theaters Will be Reactivated in Costa Rica

    In the world there is a COVID-19 Pandemic, which since last year 2019 has infected more than...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    At 84 years old, Celina García Vega shows that there are no limits to fulfill a dream. In a ceremony carried out under strict sanitary measures, she received the certificate from the State Distance University (UNED), which accredits her a master’s degree in Social and Family Violence Studies.

    “I needed to know more, understand more about the whole process of violence. We urgently need an institute for peace, to tell us where exactly the people who have suffered abuse are.

    I studied at UNED because it is the only one in Costa Rica that gives a lot of freedom of movement and offers creativity, there is nothing that restricts you to investigate what really interests you,” said García Vega.

    The degree acceptance was held last Thursday at the Fernando Volio Jiménez university campus, the UNED headquarters, strictly following the health regulations against the Pandemic.

    García Vega has dedicated the last 30 years to deal with violence and has studied and worked in national and international universities. In addition, she stands out for her contributions from the Center for Peace Studies, a non-profit foundation created by her to address the phenomenon of violence in Costa Rica.

    Very meritorious

    With great effort, she completed the UNED curriculum and presented an investigation that, achieved important results by applying an alternative program to violence for a group of incarcerated people from the Jorge Arturo Montero Castro Comprehensive Care Center, known like La Reforma.

    Since its foundation, Doña Celina has focused her efforts on caring for people deprived of liberty and people who suffer aggression, which she says has led her to find a purpose in her life.

    “Working 30 years in prisons, training in the culture of peace, linked me to this particular master’s degree. I urge older adults to keep doing what they love, keep going,“she added.

    For her part, the rector of the UNED, Rodrigo Arias Camacho, highlighted “the overcoming, courage and desire to move forward that characterize Doña Celina. This degree awarding ceremony is a very clear manifestation of the mission of the UNED, to open opportunities for improvement, to carry out studies for all people, without any discrimination, for any reason, not even by age”. “Doña Celina is a lady with a desire for improvement and lifelong learning, she is an example for our entire country”, concluded Arias Camacho.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceUNED
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica Has Three Years in a Row with a Downward Trend in Cases of Chikungunya
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    At 84, Celina García Graduates from the UNED

    At 84 years old, Celina García Vega shows that there are no limits to fulfill a dream....
    Read more
    Health

    Costa Rica Has Three Years in a Row with a Downward Trend in Cases of Chikungunya

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Chikungunya virus decreased its circulation in the country for the last three years. According to statistics from the Ministry of Health,...
    Read more
    News

    Movie Theaters Will be Reactivated in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    In the world there is a COVID-19 Pandemic, which since last year 2019 has infected more than 20 million people. All areas...
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    Top Trending digital tools that can greatly help us

    TCRN STAFF -
    In this world, where everyone has access to the internet, it becomes easier for everyone to reach...
    Read more
    News

    Driver’s License Cost Will Increase to ¢ 19 Thousand

    TCRN STAFF -
    The cost of the driver's license will increase to ¢ 19 thousand, as contemplated in the agreement signed between the Ministry of...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Movie Theaters Will be Reactivated in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    In the world there is a COVID-19 Pandemic, which since last year 2019 has infected more than 20 million people. All areas...
    Read more

    Driver’s License Cost Will Increase to ¢ 19 Thousand

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The cost of the driver's license will increase to ¢ 19 thousand, as contemplated in the agreement signed between the Ministry of...
    Read more

    Ferry Between Costa Rica and El Salvador Would be Positive for Trade in the Region

    News TCRN STAFF -
    On September 1st, the governments of Costa Rica and El Salvador signed a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of sea shipping short route, also known as ferry line, this is considered a bilateral and regional strategic project
    Read more

    ALCCI: 40 Years Fighting Childhood Cancer in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    "I want to tell all children with cancer not to worry, that all this will pass and that you have a purpose."...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »