Tourists in Costa Rica Enjoy the Arrival of Thousands of Turtles in a Protected Natural Refuge

In September comes the possibility of observing a natural spectacle in the Pacific coast of Costa Rica. Thousands of Olive Ridley turtles nest in synchronization on a protected beach in the province of Guanacaste, 300 kilometers from the capital San José.

The emergency due to the Coronavirus Pandemic limited entry to the Ostional National Wildlife Refuge, which has a 7-kilometer beach, where near the moon phase of the last quarter they come to spawn on arrival for about four days.

Although the beach reopened in June to be visited during the mornings, access to observe the arrivals was enabled as of this Sunday, which coincided with the phenomenon. The refugee biologist Yeimi Cedeño said that the visitors observed the arrival, but had to reserve a space with guides from the area, as the restrictions are maintained due to COVID-19.

The specialist explained that 10 guides are allowed to enter the beach, and each of them can only take a group of up to 9 people. Visitors can enjoy the spectacle for one hour. The groups have to maintain physical distance and use a mask. It is estimated that so far some 1,500 national and foreign tourists entered, which also helped to reactivate the local economy, which has been badly hit by the Pandemic.

The scientific name for the Olive Ridley turtle is Lepidochelys olivacea. It measures between 55 centimeters to 75 centimeters and can weigh more than 40 kilos, explained the scientist. In each spawning a turtle leaves, on average, about 105 eggs. Young are born 45 days after nesting. The next arrival is expected in a month, as the turtles take advantage of the rainy season to spawn.



