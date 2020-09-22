More
    Movie Theaters Will be Reactivated in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In the world there is a COVID-19 Pandemic, which since last year 2019 has infected more than 20 million people. All areas of the various countries, including the economy, social, labor, cultural and others have been paralyzed due to the spread of the virus.

    Authorities have implemented their quarantine mechanisms and have generated protocols for gradually opening recreation centers. Costa Rica does not escape the health safety protocols that are established, and approved, among other institutions, by the Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCJ).

    New elements of the protocols are gradually being incorporated, including an update regarding the hygiene and disinfection processes of the film exhibition spaces and digital animation; cleaning and wearing methods for 3D and 4D glasses; prevention measures associated with candy stores and individual responsibility actions for cinema theater users.

    This is the second version of the “Sub-sector Protocol for the Reactivation of Movie Theaters.”

    After such a long time, people will be able to attend and recreate, taking into consideration proper hygiene care against COVID-19. It is worth noting that the approval included proposals from the Costa Rican Center for Cinematographic Production and members of the Chamber of Film Distributors and Exhibitors of the Central American country.

    This initiative is part of the new normal in the world, the new methods through social encounters, maintaining distance in the lines for the acquisition of tickets, the purchase of food, and the order of the people for the entrance and people leaving after a performance ends.

    Cinema in other countries …

    It is worth noting that in the United States, the largest market in the film industry, the reopening of the film complexes was expected to occur in mid-September 2020. In Mexico, the tentative date on which the cinemas would reopen their doors was also this month, as long as the COVID-19 statistics in Mexico allows it. In countries like Italy, Greece, Finland and Denmark they reopened in June, with the corresponding measures.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
