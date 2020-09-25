More
    WhatsApp application does not stop surprising the World

    By TCRN STAFF
    The use of apps on our mobile devices, has benefitted us in many ways, on the one hand, it favors remote work-, and on the other it can be used for entertainment, to keep in touch with clients, family, friends, and much more, specially in these times of PandemicWhatsApp is one of those applications, which has given much to talk about all over the planet. As we all know, it doesn’t work if you don’t have an internet connection, but wait!

    WhatsApp in its next update will work without an Internet connection … Yes, people can send and receive messages to their contacts without any problem.

    There are more than 2,000 million cybernetics, of all ages, who use this popular app worldwide who will enjoy the update that would consist of a number of new functions, including a multiplatform system in which everyone can use the application without need to be connected to the network and even with the cell phone turned off.

    As we said before, a novelty in times of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which countries continue to be confined. It is true that the update includes WhatsApp for Windows, people can use the app on the computer even if the cell phone does not have mobile data or connection to any network. All of this includes iPhone, Android, and iPadOS.

    When will it happen?

    Although it is confirmed, the day of this update has not been specified, but it is expected to be shortly.

    New functions will also be generated for WhatsApp

    Groups can be permanently silenced, advanced search to easily find audios, images and gifs within a chat, additionally, the user will be the one to decide for how long the messages will be available (messages that disappear after a while).

    Stay tuned about these updates, in the same way, we will be informing every detail for you!

