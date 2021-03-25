More
    Search
    Awareness
    Updated:

    50% capacity in Churches and Line to Receive Communion, New Measures Approved for Religious Activities

    Temples will be able to remain open all day and attendance lists for masses should no longer be made

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    Must Read

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica is Declared the Happiest Country in Latin America

    Finland was voted the "happiest country in the world" for the fourth year in a row, ahead of Denmark,...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Reopens Its Land Borders to Tourism as of April 5th

    Starting next April 5th, the land borders of Costa Rica will reopen to tourism. This was the only entry...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    An Anticipated and Intense Rainy Season in Costa Rica, Meteorologist Foresee for This Year

    The rainy season will arrive in Costa Rica earlier than expected with greater intensity, although less than in 2020....
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The Ministry of Health endorsed a change in the rules for the celebration of religious activities, for example, it was authorized to expand the capacity to 50 percent in the temples, establishing a maximum number of attendance of 300 people. In addition, from now on, it is allowed to queue to receive communion, maintaining the distance of 1.8 meters.

    The changes that are applied to the activities were notified to the Episcopal Conference at the end of the previous week and are given after “several requests made by the bishops in the framework of the reactivation and openings that the Executive Power has instructed.”

    With the new directive issued by the Health Ministry, people will be able to attend church without needing to register previously and, in addition, now the temples will be able to be open during the day and not only during the celebrations as long as “current sanitary hour restrictions are complied with; that is, after 5:00 a.m. and until 11:00 p.m.”.

    Old and young not in-person


    The new measures announced by the church authorities were communicated this Tuesday through a press release where it was added that the recommendation is maintained that older adults and minors younger than 12 years old do not attend religious activities and rather follow them through the different digital media enabled. For its part, the “Holy Hour” is authorized to be celebrated in its normal hours, as well as the opening of the Chapels of Eucharistic Adoration at 7:00 a.m. at 7:00 p.m.

    “The bishops of Costa Rica reiterate the need to follow the guidelines that allow this controlled reopening and that help us continue to take care of ourselves in the midst of a Pandemic that has not yet ended. It is everyone’s duty to continue taking care”, said the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of San José, Daniel Francisco Blanco.

    Religous singing


    The new directive issued by Health to the Episcopal Conference includes guidelines related to music in different religious activities. The possibility of having musical accompaniment with percussion instruments and strings is maintained and it is added that in the case of live music “with a separate or different space from where the public is located when the presentation involves wind or singing instruments”.

    It is specified that there must be a minimum distance of five meters between the musicians and the public and that the distance rule of 1.8 meters must be respected between the musicians.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceKristin Hidalgo
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleMeet “Iridis”: the First LGBTIQ + Choir in Central America
    Next articleAn Anticipated and Intense Rainy Season in Costa Rica, Meteorologist Foresee for This Year
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica is Declared the Happiest Country in Latin America

    Finland was voted the "happiest country in the world" for the fourth year in a row, ahead of Denmark,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rican Soccer Players Participate in Campaign Against Racism

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    This weekend, in round 14 of the local tournament, the players of the 12 teams from the first division of Costa Rican soccer will...
    Read more

    Costa Rican Government Launches Plan to Reduce Inappropriate Solid Waste Management

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Government launched this past Wednesday the Action Plan for the Integral Management of Waste, whose main objectives are to reduce the...
    Read more

    Sanitary Vehicle Circulation Restriction Permit Must be Updated by April

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Government authorities remind all Tico drivers that the permit of exception for the sanitary vehicle circulation restriction must be updated for...
    Read more

    Initiative to Legalize Safe and Free Abortion in Costa Rica Was Presented

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    Feminist groups presented a popular initiative that aims to bring to the Costa Rican Congress a bill on legal, safe and free abortion, for...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »