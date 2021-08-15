Avianca Will Strengthen Its Operation From San José, Costa Rica With 6 New Direct Routes

After inaugurating the San José-Miami route with great performance, Avianca continues to expand its network – one of the most robust in Latin America – with the launch of 23 new international routes, including new nonstop flights from: Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Manuel Ambriz, Chief Commercial Officer of Avianca, indicated that: “launching 23 new routes until 2022 shows that we want to continue growing in a sustainable way and that we have the firm intention of continuing to be the airline with the most robust route network in our region. We know that our clients want more destinations and more frequencies. We will continue to adapt our offer to give our clients what they really value: competitive prices, tailored products, the best network and service reliability”.

New routes from Costa Rica:

The airline announced that the direct routes it will implement are:

San José – Cali San José – New York

San José – Medellín San José – Mexico

San José – Los Angeles San José – Managua

“The offer of direct connectivity from Costa Rica is essential and that makes our expansion plans from the country continue to strengthen. In July we began direct flights from San José to Miami and today we are announcing 6 new and nonstop routes to destinations that the passenger is asking for, with a product adjusted to the needs of travelers”, said David Alemán, general director of Avianca for Central and South America of Avianca. Currently, Avianca has direct operations from San José to Bogotá, Guatemala, El Salvador and Miami.

So far this year, Avianca has inaugurated 6 direct routes: Medellín-Cancun, Medellín-Punta Cana, Miami-San José, San Salvador-Ontario, Cali-Orlando and Pereira-Santa Marta, all with excellent performance.

Reorganization Plan

After the presentation of the Reorganization Plan, as well as the assurance of US1,600 million in commitments to finance its exit from Chapter 11, the company advances the interior reconfiguration of its aircraft, it will be able to have a proposal of very affordable prices and thus will also offer a greater number of seats per plane, all new, added to a sustained proposal of very affordable prices where, with the ‘Fly to Your Measure‘ program, passengers will pay only for what they need.

Avianca continues to consolidate itself as the airline with the most routes and seats available that connects directly to Latin America, increasingly stronger and with a more affordable price offer so that everyone can fly on a network of 99 routes with more than 2,680 weekly flights and an offer of almost 400,000 chairs a week.