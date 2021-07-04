Frontier Airline Begins Operations this Month from Florida to Costa Rica

Today the first Frontier flight arrived in Costa Ricawith 130 passengers from Orlando and another will arrive from Miami. The arrival of a flight with 130 passengers from Orlando marked the start of operations from Florida to Costa Rica for Frontier airline.

This nonstop flight will be offered by the airline twice a week: Thursday and Sunday, and from Miami starting tomorrow – when the first flight arrives from this destination – on Friday and Monday.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Full of optimism

“We are full of optimism for the arrival of Frontier’s inaugural flight to Costa Rica from Florida, since it is a key state for the issuance of tourists interested in our country and of notable interest to Costa Ricans,” said the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura.

Josh Flyr, Frontier Airlines Route Development Manager, explained that this new service “is a comfortable and convenient alternative for travelers to explore all the attractions of Costa Rica and that, incidentally, Costa Ricans who use the service can create a memorable vacation in two of America’s most popular destinations.

Competit ive offer

The airline is recognized for its competitive prices and in the context of a pandemic, it requires its customers and crew members to wear face masks throughout the trip.

According to the National Institute of Tourism (ICT), the United States continues to be the main outbound market for travelers to Costa Rica and the state of Florida, one where there are tourists interested in the country.

Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.